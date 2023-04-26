Thefts from April 14 to April 24
1301 S. Riverside Road, shoplifting from specialty store.
930 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting from convenience store.
2808 Sylvanie Street, burglary at residence/home.
2070 Commercial Street, burglary at convenience store.
6301 Grant Street, motor vehicle theft at residence/home
804 Richardson Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1310 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from convenience store.
1211 Charles Street, burglary at residence/home.
3011 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from convenience store.
3611 Gene Field Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4006 Mitchell Avenue, burglary at residence/home.
231 Ohio Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4215 S. US Highway 169, items stolen from drug store/doctor's office.
3448 Messanie Street, burglary at residence/home.
3302 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from specialty store.
2607 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from convenience store.
6412 Brown Street, items stolen from residence/home.
4011 Beacon Hill Court, items stolen from residence/home.
1418 S. 16th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2016 Seneca Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
2010 S. 39th Street, burglary at residence/home.
2700 Monterey Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
218 E. Missouri Avenue, burglary at parking lot/garage.
307 W. Walter Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
3915 Sherman Avenue, items stolen from commercial/office building.
2330 S. 10th Street, burglary.
S. 19th Street/Commercial Street, burglary at residence/home.
2024 N. 4th Street, burglary at residence/home.
1601 S. 38th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from shopping mall.
5900 Lake Avenue, items stolen from services/gas station.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
3730 Mitchell Avenue, items stolen from restaurant.
2005 St. Joseph Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from department/discount store.
2002 Penn Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
2028 St. Joseph Avenue, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
225 W. Florence Road, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
314 W. Valley Street, burglary at church/synagogue.
705 N. 9th Street, burglary at residence/home.
2916 Frederick Avenue, burglary at residence/home.
4405 S. 22nd Street, burglary at church/synagogue.
3708 Faraon Street, items stolen from camp/campground.
3302 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
2401 Atchison Street, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1511 St. Joseph Avenue, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
3507 Pear Street, burglary at rental storage facility.
3406 Waterford Court, items stolen from residence/home.
1211 N. 11th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1413 Ridenbaugh Street, items stolen from residence/home.
517 N. 5th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2902 N. 12th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
Vandalism from April 14 to April 24
1225 N. 4th Street, vandalism of property.
1334 Frederick Avenue, vandalism of property. at highway/road/alley.
1210 Angelique Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2408 Penn Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
618 Independence Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1125 N. 10th Street, vandalism of property at church/synagogue.
1218 5th Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2410 Messanie Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1602 Brookside Drive, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2906 S. 42nd Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3901 N. Highway, vandalism of property at department/discount store.
401 Illinois Avenue, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2419 Messanie Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2415 S. 9th Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
804 Mason Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4702 Green Acres Road, vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
