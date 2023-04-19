Thefts from April 7 to April 17
3115 Seneca Street, burglary at residence/home.
3022 South Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
202 East Valley Road, items stolen from residence/home.
4510 Southeast US-169 Highway, items stolen from hotel/motel.
1525 St. Joseph Avenue, shoplifting from convenience store.
1701 Francis Street, items stolen from residence/home.
415 Oak Street, burglary at commercial/office building.
1315 Garfield Avenue, burglary and motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2500 Southwest Parkway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2901 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3012 Sylvanie Street, items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Avenue, shoplifting from department/discount store.
2222 South 14th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
102 South Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence/home.
618 North 26th Street, burglary at residence/home.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2402 Elephant Trail, items stolen from residence/home.
517 North 5th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1300 South 11th Street, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
320 North 10th Street, burglary at commercial/office building.
5801 Lake Avenue, shoplifting at liquor store.
2901 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2622 Francis Street, items stolen from residence/home.
836 South 23rd Street, burglary at residence/home.
2400 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2415 Edmond Street, items stolen from residence/home.
5213 Lake Avenue, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1301 Main Street, items stolen from residence/home.
906 Pendleton Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
5542 South 2nd Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2221 North Belt Highway, shoplifting at convenience store.
328 Felix Street, items stolen from ATM separate from bank.
309 Fleeman Street, burglary at residence/home.
3308 Iroquois Lane, burglary at residence/home.
3507 Doniphan Avenue, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
515 Middleton Street, shoplifting at specialty store.
3302 Pacific Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
1310 South Riverside Road, shoplifting from convenience store.
2423 North Woodbine Road, motor vehicle theft from services/gas station.
2501 Messanie Street, items stolen from restaurant.
1211 Charles Street, burglary at residence/home.
3011 North Belt Highway, shoplifting from convenience store.
6001 King Hill Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
1301 South Riverside Road, shoplifting from specialty store.
501 Faraon Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
417 South 9th Street, burglary at residence/home.
930 North Belt Highway, shoplifting from convenience store.
South 22nd Street/Messanie Street, burglary at residence/home.
2808 Sylvanie Street, burglary at residence/home.
3611 Gene Field Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4006 Mitchell Avenue, burglary at residence/home.
2070 Commercial Street, burglary at convenience store.
6301 Grant Street, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
804 Richardson Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
Vandalism from April 7 to April 17
3115 Seneca Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2706 Penn Street, vandalism of property.
914 W Valley Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3302 South 35th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1602 Brookside Drive, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1301 South Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
East Highland Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
109 West St. Paul Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
North 12th Street/Ridenbaugh Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
306 Ohio Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1015 Parker Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
906 South Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2204 Herman Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2602 Edmond Street, vandalism of property at elementary/secondary street.
509 Middleton Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
623 Pendleton Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1225 North 4th Street, vandalism of property.
1024 Doniphan Avenue, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1519 South 10th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2206 Francis Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
618 Independence Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1125 North 10th Street, vandalism of property at church/synagogue.
1334 Frederick Avenue, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1218 5th Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1210 Angelique Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
