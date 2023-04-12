Thefts from March 31 to April 10
1701 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
501 S. 21st St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3032 County Line Road, items stolen from residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
4201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
333 N. Ryans Way, items stolen from residence/home.
1201 N. 8th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1706 Howard St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1610 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
1100 Corby Parkway, motor vehicle theft at construction site.
302 Oak Tree Terrace, items stolen from ATM.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1904 Main St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
7014 King Hill Ave., items stolen from grocery/super market.
1216 S 9th St., burglary at residence/home.
1117 Frederick Ave., burglary at arena/stadium/fairgrounds.
3006 Messanie St., burglary at residence/home.
2912 N 39th Terrace, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
809 Hall St., items stolen from residence/home.
815 N 24th St., items stolen from residence/home.
208 N 8th St., burglary at abandoned/condemned structure.
1702 Messanie St., items stolen from department/discount store.
430 N 17th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3510 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
323 N 15th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2313 Blackwell Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from residence/home.
6401 Pryor Ave., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
706 Concord Ave., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2717 Faraon St., items stolen from residence/home.
4007 Frederick Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
5809 S 17th St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
6606 Lake Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
5719 S 10th St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
1301 S Riverside Road, items stolen from specialty store.
1814 Blackwell Road, items stolen.
2523 Pacific St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3115 Seneca St., burglary at residence/home.
6034 Gordon Ave., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
2424 Lafayette St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4225 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen from parking lot/garage.
202 E Valley St., items stolen from residence/home.
824 Green St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
1201 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel/motel/other temporary lodging.
N 4th St./Felix St., theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
1525 St. Joseph Ave.. items stolen from convenience store.
S 28th St./Mary St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2815 Messanie St., robbery at residence/home.
415 Oak St., burglary at commercial/office building.
1315 Garfield Ave., motor vehicle theft and burglary at parking lot/garage.
2500 Southwest Parkway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
Vandalism from March 31 to April 10
3227 Olive St., vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
216 Texas Ave.. vandalism of property at parking lot/garage..
501 S 21st St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3708 Faraon St., vandalism of property at specialty store.
611 Angelique St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2200 Northeast Parkway, vandalism of property at park/playground.
201 N Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1707 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
S Belt Highway/Mitchell Ave., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
316 S 6th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1216 S 9th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1117 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at bar/nightclub.
3215 S 22nd St., vandalism of property at services/gas station.
6034 Gordon Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
913 W Hyde Park Ave., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
4619 Brookwood Terrace, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3115 Seneca St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2221 Felix St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
509 Alabama St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
914 W Valley St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2706 Penn St., vandalism of property.
3302 Ss 35th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1602 Brookside Drive, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1301 S Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
