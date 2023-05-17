Thefts reported from May 4 to May 15
139 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from specialty store.
2015 Jones Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
302 S. 3rd Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
600 S. 6th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1300 S. 11th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2024 S. 10th Street, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
218 Wilmer Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
2212 Huntoon Road, burglary at residence/home.
201 Arizona Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
3302 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1611 S. 24th Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
611 Garden Street, items stolen from residence/home.
624 E. Missouri Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
5620 King Hill Avenue, robbery at residence/home.
2209 Union Street, burglary at residence/home.
1922 Dewey Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
611 E. Lake Boulevard, burglary at residence/home.
802 S. 19th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3004 Burnside Avenue, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3928 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3416 Pear Street, items stolen from rental storage facility.
3901 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1204 N. 22nd Street, burglary.
4302 W. Hillview Circuit, items stolen from residence/home.
903 Lincoln Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1627 Frederick Avenue, motor vehicle theft at restaurant.
800 N. 3rd Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
2809 S. 33rd Terrace, burglary at residence/home.
500 Blake Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
116 N. 13th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1005 N. 6th Street, burglary at residence/home.
5108 Barbara Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3420 Messanie Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1102 Corby Street, burglary at residence/home.
2943 Jules Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1218 Powell Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1325 Mitchell Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
622 Francis Street, items stolen from specialty store.
1801 Faraon Street, burglary at residence/home.
307 N. 16th Street, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
618 Blake Street, burglary at residence/home.
2716 S. 20th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2423 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from convenience store.
3324 Locust Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1315 S BELT HWY Parking Lot/Garage LARCENY-THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 05/14/2023 18:11:17
3202 St. Joseph Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1020 Roosevelt Avenue, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported from May 4 to May 15
3102 S. 11th Street, vandalism of property.
2411 Shirley Drive, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2811 S. 11th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4003 King Hill Avenue, vandalism of property at residence/home.
611 E. Lake Boulevard, vandalism of property at residence/home.
5701 Pickett Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2809 S. 33rd Terrace, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4000 Waterworks Road, vandalism of property.
1315 S. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
Kentucky Street/Grant Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
312 N. Noyes Boulevard, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4300 Huntoon Road, vandalism of property at government/public building.
