Thefts from March 31 to April 10
1701 N Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1300 S 11th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from shopping mall.
501 S 21st Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3032 County Line Road, items stolen from residence/home.
3022 S Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
4201 N Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
333 N Ryans Way, items stolen from residence/home.
1201 N 8th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1706 Howard Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1610 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
1100 Corby Parkway, motor vehicle theft at construction site.
302 Oak Tree Terrace, items stolen from ATM.
5201 N Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1904 Main Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
7014 King Hill Avenue, items stolen from grocery/super market.
1216 S 9th Street, burglary at residence/home.
1117 Frederick Avenue, burglary at arena/stadium/fairgrounds.
3006 Messanie Street, burglary at residence/home.
2912 N 39th Terrace, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
809 Hall Street, items stolen from residence/home.
815 N 24th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
208 N 8th Street, burglary at abandoned/condemned structure.
1702 Messanie Street, items stolen from department/discount store.
430 N 17th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3510 Mitchell Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
323 N 15th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2313 Blackwell Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from residence/home.
6401 Pryor Avenue, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
706 Concord Avenue, theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2717 Faraon Street, items stolen from residence/home.
4007 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from convenience store.
5809 S 17th Street, theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
6606 Lake Avenue, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
5719 S 10th Street, theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
1301 S Riverside Road, items stolen from specialty store.
1814 Blackwell Road, items stolen.
2523 Pacific Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3115 Seneca Street, burglary at residence/home.
6034 Gordon Avenue, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
2424 Lafayette Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4225 Frederick Avenue, vehicle stolen from parking lot/garage.
202 E Valley Street, items stolen from residence/home.
824 Green Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
1201 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel/motel/other temporary lodging.
N 4th Street/ Felix Street, theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
1525 St. Joseph Avenue. items stolen from convenience store.
S 28th Street/ Mary Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2815 Messanie Street, robbery at residence/home.
415 Oak Street, burglary at commercial/office building.
1315 Garfield Avenue, motor vehicle theft and burglary at parking lot/garage.
2500 Southwest Parkway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
Vandalism from March 31 to April 10
3227 Olive Street, vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
216 Texas Avenue. vandalism of property at parking lot/garage..
501 S 21st Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3708 Faraon Street, vandalism of property at specialty store.
611 Angelique Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2200 Northeast Parkway, vandalism of property at park/playground.
201 N BELT HWY Property Damage Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/03/2023 08:59:23
1707 GARFIELD AVE Vandalism Commercial/Office Building DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/03/2023 12:04:43
S BELT HIGHWAY / MITCHELL AVE Shooting Highway/Road/Alley DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/03/2023 21:41:55
316 S 6TH ST Property Damage Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/03/2023 22:31:31
1216 S 9TH ST Burglary Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/03/2023 22:47:31
1117 FREDERICK AVE Burglary Bar/Nightclub DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/04/2023 04:48:46
3215 S 22ND ST Property Damage Services/Gas Station DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/05/2023 01:31:53
6034 GORDON AVE Vandalism Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/05/2023 18:30:17
913 W HYDE PARK AVE Vandalism Highway/Road/Alley DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/05/2023 22:02:24
4619 BROOKWOOD TER Property Damage Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/06/2023 06:13:08
3115 SENECA ST Burglary Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/07/2023 20:38:03
2221 FELIX ST Property Damage Highway/Road/Alley DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/07/2023 21:38:44
509 ALABAMA ST Vandalism Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/07/2023 23:17:44
914 W VALLEY ST Vandalism Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/09/2023 20:08:03
2706 PENN ST Trespass Other/Unknown DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/09/2023 11:38:53
3302 S 35TH ST Domestic Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/09/2023 23:02:38
1602 BROOKSIDE DR Property Damage Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/10/2023 01:32:46
1301 S BELT HWY Vandalism Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 04/10/2023 10:32:38
