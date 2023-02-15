Thefts reported from Feb. 1 to Feb. Feb 13
211 N. 21st ST., items stolen from residence/home.
2008 Messanie St., items stolen from residence/home.
2523 S. 14th St., burglary/breaking and entering at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
2222 S. 14th St., robbery at highway/road/alley.
2312 Union St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3416 Pear St., burglary/breaking and entering at rental storage facility.
137 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
2423 N. Woodbine RD., items stolen from convenience store.
3311 Mark Twain DR., items stolen from residence/home.
3609 Gene Field RD., motor vehicle parts or accessories stolen from highway/road/alley.
2802 Commercial ST., items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
2815 S. 42nd St., items stolen from residence/home.
5505 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
2111 Washington Ave., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
102 N. Woodbine RD., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2205 N. 7th St., motor vehicle theft and theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
1901 Jamesport Rd., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
405 N. Woodbine Rd., burglary/breaking and entering from rental storage facility.
3705 Pear St., items stolen from specialty store.
3505 N. Village Dr., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
4011 King Hill Ave., burglary/breaking and entering at residence/home.
4204 N Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
1004 Corby St., items stolen from residence/home.
3904 Beck RD., items stolen from drug store/ doctor's office/hospital.
701 N. 9th St., burglary/breaking and entering at residence/home.
1214 S. 9th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
1004 S. 20th St., robbery at residence/home.
2407 S. 17th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
3621 Gene Field RD., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2518 S. 22nd St., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley.
1821 Clay St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
6718 Mack St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
Carnegie St/ W Hyde Park, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
1321 Grand Ave., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3705 Pear St., items stolen from rental storage facility.
2402 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
3109 N. 9th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
414 Virginia St., items stolen from residence/home.
5505 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
5201 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
2420 Frederick Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
122 W. Valley St., items stolen from residence/home.
1307 Francis St., items stolen from residence/home.
912 W. Cliff St., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley.
913 Vine St., items stolen from residence/home.
212 E. Cliff St., items stolen from residence/home.
405 N. Woodbine RD., burglary/breaking and entering at rental storage facility.
1914 Park Ridge DR., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley.
2705 S 23rd St., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
3515 Gene Field RD., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
201 N. Belt Highway., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from grocery/super market.
2117 S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
6000 SE. Leonard RD., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2918 Newport RD., theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
3928 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3022 S. Belt Highway., items stolen from grocery store/ super market.
5416 Leona St., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
112 Massachusetts St., burglary/breaking and entering at residence/home.
1310 S. Riverside Rd., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1515 Francis St., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
Vandalism reported from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13
3022 S. Belt Highway., vandalism of property at department/discount store.
703 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2324 Messanie St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
4004 N. 38th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2933 Cook Rd., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5802 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
2223 S. 14th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1004 S. 20th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
613 Mobile Ln., vandalism of property at residence./home.
6718 Mack St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3101 S. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
4776 Verona Dr., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1903 N. 3rd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1718 Lafayette St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1604 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
102 S 36th St., vandalism of property at field/woods.
S Ashland Ave., vandalism of property.
1201 N. Woodbine Rd., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2718 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
