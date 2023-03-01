Thefts reported from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
Alabama St/Lake Ave., motor vehicle theft at road/alley.
2717 Pear St., items stolen from commercial/office building.
3721 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence/home.
424 Kentucky St., items stolen from residence/home.
1611 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence/home.
5505 S. 3Road St., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
1502 N. 36th St., items stolen.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting from department/discount store.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
3901 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
3027 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
2543 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence/home.
Sylvanie St./ S. 16th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2329 S. 18TH St. Residence/Home
S Belt Highway., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3594 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
3201 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage..
1808 Blackwell Road, items stolen.
100 N. 4th St. items stolen from arena/stadium/fairgrounds.
4215 S. 169 Highway, items stolen from convenience store.
3416 Pear St., burglary at rental storage facility.
1320 Holman St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at highway/road/alley.
416 N. 18th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at highway/road/alley.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting from department/discount store.
2711 Sacramento St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory from highway/road/alley.
3302 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1209 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from restaurant.
6500 King Hill Ave., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
4502 S. 169 Highway., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
6010 Stockyards Expressway, items stolen from commercial/office building.
1515 S. 38th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory from parking lot/garage.
3904 Remington Court, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
633N 20th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3426 Auburn Drive, burglary at residence/home.
5505 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
1210 N. 6th St., burglary at residence/home.
5616 S. 9th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
701 McDonald St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
2510 Bittersweet Lane, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
602 S. 13th St., burglary at residence/home.
1015 Faraon St., items stolen from residence/home.
201 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from grocery/super market.
1417 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1301 Sylvanie St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3004 Sylvanie St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
6001 Lake Ave., burglary at specialty store.
3004 Frederick Ave., burglary at residence/home.
805 S. 15th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
622 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence/home.
518 S. 8th St., items stolen from residence/home.
3502 Sacramento St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory from parking lot/garage.
2001 Messanie St., items stolen from residence/home.
1206 Grand Ave., items stolen from specialty store.
1909 S. 12th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
4009 Gene Field Road., items stolen from residence/home.
828 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence/home.
4204 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
221 Michigan Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory from highway/road/alley.
5403 N. Belt Highway,m items stolen from department/discount store.
201 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from grocery/super market.
4201 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
5201 N. Belt Highway., items stolen from department/discount store.
823 Hall St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
1605 Oscar St., items stolen from residence/home.
2221 N. Belt Highway., motor vehicle theft at convenience store.
3303 Mohawk Lane., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1801 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence/home.
Vandalism reported from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27
2204 Maple St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
4201 N. Belt Highway., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
4009 W. Haverill Dr., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1300 S. 11th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
527 Kentucky St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2329 S. 18th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3502 S. 30th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
720 Faraon St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
4502 S. 169 Highway., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2617 S. 11th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
618 N. 26th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5802 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
