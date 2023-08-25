Thefts reported from
Aug. 7 to Aug. 21
2538 S. 11th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
128 Tucker St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5837 King Hill Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
6615 King Hill Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2921 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
534 N. 17th St., burglary at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at specialty store.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen at department/discount store.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
1808 N. 3rd St., items stolen at residence/home.
601 West Valley St., items stolen at residence/home.
3804 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3115 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at specialty store.
1615 S. 13th St., burglary at residence/home.
3001 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen at hotel/motel.
5213 Lake Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2701 Southwest Parkway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
930 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at drug store/doctor’s office.
203 West Hyde Park Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
2801 S. 24th St., items stolen at residence/home.
3448 Messanie St., burglary at residence/home.
1510 5th Ave., theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
S. 18th St./Duncan St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1708 S. 12th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1201 Atchison St., items stolen at residence/home.
3016 Jules St., items stolen at residence/home.
1707 Olive St., items stolen at residence/home.
2405 S. 10th St., items stolen at residence/home.
704 Woodson St., items stolen at residence/home.
1211 N. 15th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2420 Frederick Ave., items stolen at services/gas station.
318 S. 20th St., burglary at residence/home.
2406 Doniphan Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2015 Clay St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
81 N. 13th St., items stolen at residence/home.
5401 N. Belt Highway, burglary at restaurant.
4322 Hidden Valley Drive, burglary at residence/home.
2609 Olive St., items stolen at amusement park.
2216 S. Leonard Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1510 Duncan St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3936 Seneca St., burglary at residence/home.
606 S. 40th St., burglary at residence/home.
1002 N. 4th St., items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
5707 Lake Ave., items stolen at services/gas station.
1418 Dewey Ave., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
St. Joseph Ave./Grand Ave., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2628 Olive St., robbery at residence/home.
906 Powell St., burglary at residence/home.
2002 N. Fountain St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
S. 14th St./Olive St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4706 N. Heatherwood Drive, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1509 N. 36th St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1525 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at residence/home.
628 Powell St., items stolen at residence/home.
4901 Cook Road, items stolen at elementary/secondary school.
4204 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
3625 Gene Field Road, items stolen at residence/home.
5505 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
3720 Woodlawn Terrace, motor vehicle theft at rental storage facility.
201 S. 10th St., items stolen at residence/home.
5310 Savannah Road, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
777 Winner Circuit, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1810 S. 24th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2018 St. Joseph Ave., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1824 Mitchell Ave., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
728 N. 25th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
4317 Stonecrest Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
1505 N. 36th St., items stolen at residence/home.
Vandalism reported from
Aug. 7 to Aug. 21
1224 S. 23rd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
806 S. 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
318 West Valley St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2902 N. 12th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
502 Hamburg Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1025 Mason Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
425 N. 25th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1202 Village Drive, vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
1615 S. 13h St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1601 N. Second St., vandalism of property at church/synagogue.
3041 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2015 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
East 36 Highway/S. 28th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2209 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of property.
2002 N. Fountain St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
181 West Walter Lane, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3302 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at restaurant.
3001 Karnes Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
210 N. Eighth St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3523 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1509 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1107 S. 10th St., vandalism of property at church/synagogue.
4702 Green Acres Road, vandalism of property at government/public building.
1810 S. 24th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2317 Union St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
420 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2619 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2017 Pacific St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
530 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
