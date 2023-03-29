Thefts reported from March 12 to March 27th
1514 3rd Avenue, burglary at residence/home.
3500 St. Joseph Avenue, items stolen from park/playground.
1021 Ridenbaugh Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3924 Pettis Road, items stolen from specialty store.
3018 S Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1201 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel/motel.
4601 S Leonard Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage,
3115 Renick Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, shoplifting at department/discount store.
1700 Bluff View Road, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
2804 Penn Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1826 S 12th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
318 E Kansas Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
622 S 22nd Street, items stolen from residence/home.
917 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
6228 Sherman Street, motor vehicle theft and burglary from residence/home.
1305 N 4th Street, burglary at services/gas station.
1206 Grand Avenue, shoplifting at services/gas station.
3022 S Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
58 E Hyde Park Avenue, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
3805 Frederick Avenue, items stolen from services/gas station.
4130 Preston Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
2811 S 36th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
1120 Edmond Street, burglary at residence/home.
428 E Missouri Avenue, items stolen from residence/home.
214 Yale Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
720 Faraon Street, burglary at residence/home.
5201 N Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
5114 St. Joseph Avenue, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3702 Frederick Avenue, shoplifting from shopping mall.
3099 Monterey Street, items stolen from park/playground.
2512 Oak Street, burglary at residence/home.
320 Edmond Street, items stolen from services/gas stations
1522 S 25th Street, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
125 S 20th Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3500 S 22nd Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
2207 N Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft from auto dealership.
1510 Lafayette Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3601 Mitchell Avenue, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
3017 S 18th Street, burglary at residence/home.
622 N Noyes Boulevard, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1306 S 26th Street, items stolen from residence/home.
5201 N Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
917 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3015 Union Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3234 Seneca Street, items stolen from residence/home.
412 Virginia Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2621 N 29th Street, theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
2319 Charles Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
1018 Ridenbaugh Street, burglary at residence/home.
Vandalism reported from March 12 to March 27th
N 12th Street/5th Avenue, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
137 N Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
415 Woodson Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
310 S 3rd Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1305 N 4th Street, vandalism of property at services/gas station.
449 N 17th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1120 Edmond Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1611 N 36th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
724 N 22nd Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3017 S 18th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2618 Seneca Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1300 S 29th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
402 S 17th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1413 Ridenbaugh Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2422 Penn Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3017 S 18th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
203 N 31st Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2330 S 15th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3234 Seneca Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
