News-Press Now

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Chicken patty on bun

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • TUESDAY: Breakfast for lunch

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • WEDNESDAY: Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, homemade roll, green beans, cheesy potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • FRIDAY: Pizza

  • , fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • MIDDLE SCHOOL

    Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.

