ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MONDAY: Chicken patty on bun
TUESDAY: Breakfast for lunch
WEDNESDAY: Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets
FRIDAY: Pizza
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.
HIGH SCHOOL
