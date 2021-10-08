placeholder_restaurant
Aldi

3201 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Benton High School

5655 S. Fourth St.

No violations.

Burger King

715 E. Highland Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.

1212 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Cabana

3002 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.

Café Belle Epoque

1141 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.

Cathedral School

518 N. 11th St.

No violations.

Dunkin Donuts

1206 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Edison Elementary School

515 N. 22nd St.

Critical violations: Hot water used as a sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature.

First Ward House

2101 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient lighting. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.

Freedom Church

805 S. 36th St.

No violations.

Hosea Elementary School

6401 Gordon

No violations.

The Human Bean

4414 Commons Drive

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Hyde Elementary School

509 Thompson

No violations.

Imperial Gas

811 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Independent Child Montessori School

1302 N. 49th Terrace

Critical violations: Food held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

813 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

King Hill Mart & Liquor

4702 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Lafayette High School

412 E. Highland Ave.

No violations.

Lake Contrary Early Learning Center

1800 Alabama St.

No violations.

Lindbergh Elementary School

2812 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

McAllister’s Deli

3815 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.

McDonald’s

6108 Lake Ave.

No violations.

The Missourian

3701 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.

Mokaska Coffee Co.

617 Felix St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.

Neighborhood Tavern

2112 S. 10th St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Incorrect setup of the three-compartment sink.

Paletoria Sotelo

815 S. Belt

Critical violations: Food held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.

Noncritical: Food must not remain uncovered.

Pappy’s Grill & Pub

2501 Messanie St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Pershing Elementary School

2610 Blackwell Road

Critical violations: Hot water used as a sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature.

Pizza Hut

1617 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Price Chopper

2219 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

DELI

No violations.

Robidoux Middle School

4212 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

St. James School

120 Michigan St.

No violations.

Skaith Elementary School

4701 Schoolside Lane

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.

Spring Garden Middle School

5802 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Subway

4623 N. Village Drive

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Susie’s Place

1927 Olive St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.

Taco Bell

3402 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Taco Johns

6110 Lake Ave.

No violations.

VFW Post

306 Cherokee

No violations.

Webster Adult Education & Catering

1211 N. 18th St.

No violations.

Wing Stop

2115 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

