Aldi
3201 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Benton High School
5655 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
Burger King
715 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Cabana
3002 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.
Café Belle Epoque
1141 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.
Cathedral School
518 N. 11th St.
No violations.
Dunkin Donuts
1206 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Edison Elementary School
515 N. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Hot water used as a sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature.
First Ward House
2101 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient lighting. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Freedom Church
805 S. 36th St.
No violations.
Hosea Elementary School
6401 Gordon
No violations.
The Human Bean
4414 Commons Drive
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Hyde Elementary School
509 Thompson
No violations.
Imperial Gas
811 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Independent Child Montessori School
1302 N. 49th Terrace
Critical violations: Food held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
813 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
King Hill Mart & Liquor
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Lafayette High School
412 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Lake Contrary Early Learning Center
1800 Alabama St.
No violations.
Lindbergh Elementary School
2812 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
McAllister’s Deli
3815 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.
McDonald’s
6108 Lake Ave.
No violations.
The Missourian
3701 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly.
Mokaska Coffee Co.
617 Felix St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.
Neighborhood Tavern
2112 S. 10th St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Incorrect setup of the three-compartment sink.
Paletoria Sotelo
815 S. Belt
Critical violations: Food held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Food must not remain uncovered.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Pershing Elementary School
2610 Blackwell Road
Critical violations: Hot water used as a sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature.
Pizza Hut
1617 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Price Chopper
2219 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
DELI
No violations.
Robidoux Middle School
4212 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
St. James School
120 Michigan St.
No violations.
Skaith Elementary School
4701 Schoolside Lane
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Spring Garden Middle School
5802 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Subway
4623 N. Village Drive
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/etc. must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Susie’s Place
1927 Olive St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be clean to sight and touch.
Taco Bell
3402 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Taco Johns
6110 Lake Ave.
No violations.
VFW Post
306 Cherokee
No violations.
Webster Adult Education & Catering
1211 N. 18th St.
No violations.
Wing Stop
2115 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
