American Legion

2414 S. Fourth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Biggins Sports Bar & Grill

408 Hickory St.

Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.

Bill’s Pub LLC

6210 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Boudreaux Louisiana

224 N. Fourth St.

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control cross contamination.

Noncritical: All food must be covered. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Burger King

1517 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Casey’s General Store

2423 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

Dairy Queen

4105 S. 169 Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Sinks must only be used for handwashing. Damaged wall/floor/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Dominos

2110 Messanie St.

No violations.

Genesis Health Club

3107 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Hi Ho Bar & Grill

1817 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain required temperature.

1825 Calhoun St.

No violations.

The Human Bean

4414 Commons Drive

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Interserv Calvin Center

1412 N. Third St.

No violations.

Interserv Community Center

5400 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Le Peep

919 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

Little Caesars

3304 Ashland Ave.

No violations. 

McAlister’s Deli

3518 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

McDonald’s

3504 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Neighborhood Tavern

2112 S. 10th St.

Critical violations: Food contact surfaces must be smooth and free of breaks/cracks to be easily cleanable.

Open Door Food Kitchen

615 Eighth St.

No violations.

Second Harvest Food Bank

915 Douglas St.

No violations.

Subway

3114 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

4514 S. 169 Highway

No violations.

501 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

1405 Frederick Ave.

No violations.