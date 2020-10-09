American Legion
2414 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Biggins Sports Bar & Grill
408 Hickory St.
Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.
Bill’s Pub LLC
6210 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Boudreaux Louisiana
224 N. Fourth St.
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control cross contamination.
Noncritical: All food must be covered. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Burger King
1517 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Casey’s General Store
2423 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Dairy Queen
4105 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Sinks must only be used for handwashing. Damaged wall/floor/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Dominos
2110 Messanie St.
No violations.
Genesis Health Club
3107 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Hi Ho Bar & Grill
1817 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain required temperature.
1825 Calhoun St.
No violations.
The Human Bean
4414 Commons Drive
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Interserv Calvin Center
1412 N. Third St.
No violations.
Interserv Community Center
5400 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Le Peep
919 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Little Caesars
3304 Ashland Ave.
No violations.
McAlister’s Deli
3518 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
McDonald’s
3504 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Neighborhood Tavern
2112 S. 10th St.
Critical violations: Food contact surfaces must be smooth and free of breaks/cracks to be easily cleanable.
Open Door Food Kitchen
615 Eighth St.
No violations.
Second Harvest Food Bank
915 Douglas St.
No violations.
Subway
3114 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
4514 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
501 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
1405 Frederick Ave.
No violations.