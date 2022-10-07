Aramark Campus Dining
4525 Downs Drive
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces or equipment.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. The plumbing must be in good repair.
ARAPOD
No violations.
JAVA CITY
No violations.
Noncritical: Sink is blocked or not accessible. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.
C-STORE
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature.
FOOD COURT
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean.
EINSTEIN’S
No violations.
Noncritical: Sharp irregular surfaces. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. The plumbing must be in good repair.
Arby’s
1604 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling.
4601 S. Leonard Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling.
Benton High School
5655 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
Bode Middle School
720 N. Noyes Blvd.
No violations.
Burger King
1517 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged wall/floors/ceiling. The plumbing must be in good repair.
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
715 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Carden Park Elementary
1510 Duncan St.
No violations.
Cathedral School
518 N. 11th St.
No violations.
Central High School
2602 Edmond St.
No violations.
Chili’s
5105 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces or equipment.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc.
China Super Buffet
617 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Employees should not eat/drink/smoke in the kitchen or prep areas. Foods must be separated and protected to prevent contamination.
Coleman Elementary
3312 Beck Road
No violations.
D&G Pub and Grub
1924 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean.
Edison Elementary School
515 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Helen Davis State School
2900 Scott St.
No violations.
Hosea Elementary School
6401 Gordon Ave.
No violations.
The Human Bean
4414 Commons Drive
No violations.
Hyde Elementary School
509 Thompson Ave.
No violations.
Independent Child Montessori School
1302 N. 49th Terrace
Critical violations: Foods held overnight/removed from package must be labeled.
Lafayette High School
412 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Lake Contrary Early Learning Center
1800 Alabama St.
No violations.
Lindbergh Elementary School
2812 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floor/ceiling.
Mark Twain Elementary
801 S. 31st St.
No violations.
McDonald’s
6108 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floor/ceiling.
Mosaic Life Care
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc.
Nelly’s Tortillas & Mexican Food
4506 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
Oak Grove School
4901 Cook Road
No violations.
Parkway Elementary School
2900 Duncan St.
No violations.
Pershing Elementary School
2610 Blackwell Road
No violations.
RC’s Lunch Car
505 Francis St.
No violations.
Robidoux Middle School
4212 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Ruby Theater
124 S. Eighth St.
No violations.
St. Francis School
2641 Seneca St.
No violations.
St. James School
120 Michigan St.
No violations.
Sakura
2209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean.
Skaith Elementary School
4701 Schoolside Lane
No violations.
Sonic
3110 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces and equipment. Surfaces must be smooth and free of cracks/chips/etc.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Wood not sealed or painted. Dirty vent hoods or filters. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Unshielded lights. Insufficient lighting. Dirty trash containers. Unnecessary equipment or litter in the Dumpster enclosure. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature. The plumbing must be in good repair.
502 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces and equipment.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature. The plumbing must be in good repair.
4303 Commonwealth Court
Critical violations: Foods not held at the required temperature.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature.
5810 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean.
Sotelo Mexican Restaurant
2110 Francis St.
No violations.
Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. Unshielded lights.
Speedy’s
1310 S. Riverside Road
Critical violations: Dirty food -contact surfaces and equipment.
Noncritical: Sink is blocked or not accessible. No sanitizer kits are present. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. No covered wastebasket in the women’s restroom.
4007 Frederick Blvd.
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces and equipment.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers are not covered. No covered wastebasket in the women’s restroom.
2728 Messanie St.
Critical violations: Employees should not eat/drink/smoke in the kitchen or prep areas. Dirty food-contact surfaces and equipment. The facility must be free of insects or pests.
Noncritical: Dirty warewasher or sinks. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling. Unnecessary items and clutter. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. The plumbing must be in good repair.
1011 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces or equipment.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling.
Spring Garden Middle School
5802 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Taco Bell
320 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floor/ceiling.
3301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean.
3402 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: No sanitizer kits present. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling.
Taco John’s
1315 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces or equipment.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling.
Taqueria Huaracheria
3830 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Foods held overnight/removed from the package must be labeled.
Noncritical: Food packaged on site/bulk foods not labeled. Sink used for purpose other than handwashing. Food uncovered. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc.
Trex Mart
3508 Pear St.
No violations.
Truman Middle School
3227 Olive St.
No violations.
Walgreens
4022 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Unnecessary equipment or litter in the Dumpster enclosure.
Webster Adult Education & Catering
1211 N. 18th St.
No violations.
World Liquor & Tobacco
3002 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Dirty food-contact surfaces and equipment.
Noncritical: No sanitizer kits present. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Dirty walls/floor/ceiling. Damaged walls/floor/ceiling.
