ARAMARK CAMPUS DINING
4525 Downs Drive, Blum Union, Room 102
Critical: Hot water used as a sanitizer must be maintained at the correct temperature. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges. Plumbing must be in good repair. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less (warning).
ARAMARK CAMPUS DINING, STARBUCKS
4525 Downs Drive
No violations.
ARBY’S ROAST BEEF
1604 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Hair restraints must be used. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers are not covered.
ARBY’S ROAST BEEF LEONARD
4601A S. Leonard Road
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
BANDANA’S BAR-B-Q
4225 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Sink used for purposes other than handwashing (warning). Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles (warning).
BENTON HIGH SCHOOL
5655 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
BODE MIDDLE SCHOOL
720 N. Noyes Blvd.
No violations.
BURGER KING #1678
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
BURGER KING #2741
1517 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
CARDEN PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1510 Duncan St.
No violations.
CATHEDRAL PAROCHIAL SCHOOL
518 N. 11th St.
No violations.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
2602 Edmond St.
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals/hinges.
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
5302 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
COLEMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
3312 Beck Road
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE
915 N. Woodbine Road
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Corrected during inspection.
DAIRY QUEEN
4105 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
DAIRY QUEEN #1
3202 St. Joseph Ave.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
DENNY’S RESTAURANT
4015 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: No sanitizer test kits present. Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Dumpster lid is not closed or the inside trash containers are not covered. Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc. Plumbing must be in good repair. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
EDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
515 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2602 Gene Field Road
No violations.
FREDERICK STOP
1334 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
GIT N SPLIT
2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
GOLDEN CORRAL #2631
715 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink. No sanitizer test kits are present. Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Sharp irregular surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
HELEN DAVIS STATE SCHOOL
2900 Scott St.
No violations.
HOOF AND HORN
429 Illinois Ave.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
HOSEA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
6401 Gordon Ave.
No violations.
HYDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
509 Thompson Ave.
No violations.
INDEPENDENT CHILD MONTESSORI SCHOOL
1302 N. 49th Terrace
No violations.
LA MESA RESTAURANT #2
3730 Mitchell Ave.
Critical: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Corrected during inspection. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Corrected during inspection. Food uncovered. Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Corrected during inspection. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc.
LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL
412 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
LAKE CONTRARY EARLY LEARNING CENTER
1800 Alabama St.
No violations.
LE PEEP
919 N. Woodbine Road
Critical: Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking. Corrected during inspection.
LEAN KITCHEN COMPANY
1711 Commercial St.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface.
LINDBERGH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2812 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
LOS COMPADRES
815 S. Belt Highway
Critical: Employees eating, drinking or smoking in kitchen or prep areas. Corrected during inspection.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
MARK TWAIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
801 S. 31st St.
No violations.
McALISTER’S DELI
3815 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
McDONALD’S LAKE AVENUE
6108 Lake Ave.
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
OAK GROVE SCHOOL
4901 Cook Road
No violations.
PARKWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2900 Duncan St.
No violations.
PERSHING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2610 Blackwell Road
No violations.
PICKETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
3923 Pickett Road
No violations.
PRONTO CAFE
2513 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
PRONTO EXPRESS
3702 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
QUICK STOP #2
2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
ROBIDOUX MIDDLE SCHOOL
4212 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
SAINT FRANCIS PAROCHIAL SCHOOL
2641 Seneca St.
Noncritical: Insufficient lighting. Working thermometers missing from hot or cold holding units.
SAINT JAMES PAROCHIAL SCHOOL
120 Michigan Ave.
No violations.
SEVENTH STREET CAFE
114 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
SKAITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
4701 Schoolside Lane
No violations.
SONIC DRIVE-IN
502 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off of the floor (warning). Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
SONIC DRIVE-IN — CW
4303 2A Commonwealth Court
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products (warning). Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc.
SONIC DRIVE-IN — LAKE
5810 Lake Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
SONIC DRIVE-IN — N. BELT
3110 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature (warning). Plumbing must be in good repair.
SPRING GARDEN MIDDLE SCHOOL
5802 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
SUBWAY #4177
1405 Fredrick Ave.
No violations.
SUBWAY #7324
6101 Lake Ave.
No violations.
TACO BELL #24467
320 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
TACO BELL #24468
3403 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
TACO BELL #24472
3301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
TACO JOHNS LAKE AVE.
6110 Lake Ave.
No violations.
TACO JOHNS S. BELT
1315 S. Belt Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
TRUMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
3227 Olive St.
No violations.
WALMART
4201 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. The thermometer is inaccurate or not calibrated.
WALMART, WALMART DELI/BAKERY — N. BELT
4201 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
WEBSTER ADULT EDUCATION & CATERING
1211 N. 18th St.
No violations.
