A&M Amusements — Time Out
3414 S. 22nd St.
No violations
ADRIAN’S TACOS
2913 Messanie St.
No violations
ALCHEMY TEA
617 Felix St.
No violations.
ALDI’S
4132 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL
4004 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink (warning). Food uncovered. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. The plumbing must be in good repair.
BASKIN ROBBINS
2301 N. Belt Highway
No violations
BETTY’S CAFE
6307 King Hill Ave.
No violations
BIG DADDY AND SONS BBQ
403 S. 20th St.
No violations
CABBAGE ROLL
2641 Lafayette St.
Critical: None
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling because of infrequent cleaning.
CITY OF ST. JOSEPH ATHLETIC CENTER
2701 Southwest Parkway
No violations
CULVER’S RIVERSIDE 66
5430 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink (repeat violation). Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
CULVER’S BUTTER BURGER
3910 N. Belt Highway
Critical: None
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.
DOLLAR GENERAL #4643
1325 S. Belt Highway
No violations
EL MAGUEY
4225 Commonwealth
Critical: Employees eating, and drinking in kitchen or prep areas. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at proper levels.
Noncritical: None
FAST GAS #8
2119 S. Riverside Road
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface.
FROG HOP STORE
2001 Messanie St.
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: None
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS
228 N. Belt Highway
No violations
DOLLAR TREE — SOUTH BELT
3202 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers not covered. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter (warning).
DUNKIN DONUTS — SOUTH BELT
1106 S. Belt Highway
Critical: None
Noncritical: Is a covered wastebasket in the women’s restroom present?
FAZOLI’S #1733
504 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
FELIX STREET SPECIALTIES LLC — FELIX STREET GOURMET
722 Felix St.
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
FELIX STREET SPECIALTIES LLC — ROOFTOP
722 Felix St.
No violations.
FELIX STREET SPECIALTIES LLC — ROOM 108
722 Felix St.
No violations.
FREDERICK INN INC.
1627 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
FUEL PLUS
2018 S. Belt Highway
Critical: Swollen, dented, leaking cans, torn packages or opened food containers must be discarded or returned to vendors. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges.
HANK & ACES REAL PIT BBQ
4230 St Joseph Ave.
No violations
HAZEL’S COFFEE COMPANY
3829 Frederick Ave.
No violations
HOLIDAY COUNTRY SQUIRE
1602 Buckingham St.
Noncritical: Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature (warning).
JACKSON’S TAVERN
1701 Garfield Ave.
No violations
JAKE’S STEAKHOUSE
620 Edmond St.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces must be smooth, cleanable and free of breaks, cracks, chips and pits.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling because of infrequent cleaning. Restroom door must be self-closing.
THE KITCHEN
802 S. 10th St.
No violations.
KFC — SOUTH BELT
813 S. Belt Highway
Critical: None
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
LEAN KITCHEN
1401 S. Belt Highway
No violations
LEO’S TACOS
1502½ S. 11th
Violation: Ware-washing must be cleaned and sanitized every four hours, suitable three-compartment sink set-up.
LISA’S ROADSIDE DINER
2414 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
LOVE & FROSTING
3500 N. Village Drive Suite 152
Noncritical: Materials that are used in the construction of utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment must be safe, durable, corrosion-resistant and nonabsorbent, sufficient in weight and thickness to withstand repeated ware washing and finished to have a smooth, easily cleanable surface and resistant to pitting, chipping, etc.
MAREK CATERING, MAREK RESTAURANT
432A Virginia St.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
NOYES HOME
801 N. Noyes Blvd.
No violations.
NOYES POOL
No violations.
RIB CRIB BARBECUE
3704 Faraon St.
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less (repeat violation). Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch (repeat violation).
Noncritical: Sink is blocked or not accessible (warning). Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer (repeat violation). Dirty walls/floors/ceiling (repeat violation). Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles (repeat violation). Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature (repeat violation). Torn or broken door seals/hinges (repeat violation). The plumbing must be in good repair.
RIVERBEND TREATMENT CENTER
5910 Mitchell Ave.
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling because of infrequent cleaning. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. not properly maintained or in disrepair. The plumbing must be in good repair.
SCOOTER’S COFFEE
2410 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
SIMPLY TEA
220 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
SOTELO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2110 Francis St.
No violations.
ST. JOE NUTRITION
501 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
STARBUCKS COFFEE — NORTH BELT
4114 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less (corrected at the time of inspection).
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
TAQUERIA HUARACHERIA
3830 King Hill Ave.
Critical: Swollen, dented, leaking cans, torn packages or opened food containers must be discarded or returned to vendors (corrected at the time of inspection). Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be dated with a discard date.
Noncritical: No disposable towels or dryers at hand sinks (corrected at the time of inspection). The sink is used for other purpose than hand washing. Improper thawing of products. Food uncovered.
Noncritical: None
TEXAS ROADHOUSE
925 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
THEE KITCHEN
St. Joseph, 64505
No violations.
WHEEL’S MARKET
3002 Pear St.
No violations.
WHISKEY MANSION
1723 Francis St.
No violations.
