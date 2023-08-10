ALDI’S S. BELT
3201 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Dumpster lid is not closed or inside trash containers are not covered (warning). Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter (warning). Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc.
BIG BISCUIT
139 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
CASEY’S
4215 S. 169 Highway
Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc.
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE
2423 N. Woodbine Road
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less. (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature. The plumbing must be in good repair.
CHINA SUPER BUFFET INC
617 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
CHURCH’S CHICKEN
502 S. Belt Highway
Critical: Foods aren’t separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: In-service utensils not stored properly (corrected during inspection). Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Foil, cardboard or contact paper covering shelves (corrected during inspection). Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter.
COUNTRY COOKIES
206 S. Belt Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
CVS PHARMACY N. Belt
3320 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
CVS PHARMACY S. BELT
1301 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
DOLLAR GENERAL
1415 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Foil, cardboard, contact paper covering shelves. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Unnecessary items/clutter and litter. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
EAGLES LODGE
2004 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
EMPOWER NUTRITION
511 Francis St.
No violations.
FAST GAS #7
1702 St. Joseph Ave.
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer.
FAST GAS PRODUCTION
1702A St. Joseph Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
FILL UP GUYS
4510 S. 169 Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
FORD’S DRIVE IN
5028 Lake Ave.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling (corrected during inspection). Trash containers are dirty (corrected during inspection).
HARDEE’S
3911 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Vent hood or filters dirty. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature (warning).
HY-VEE-CARIBOU
205 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
HY-VEE GAS
205 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter (warning). Torn or broken door seals or hinges (warning). The plumbing must be in good repair (warning).
LA MESA RESTAURANT #2
3730 Mitchell Ave.
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc.
LONG JOHN
SILVERS LAKE AVE.
6104 Lake Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
MINI MART
4101 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc.
NATURAL GROCERS
2414 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
PIZZA HUT N. BELT
2705 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface.
RED LOBSTER
4101 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Sharp irregular surfaces (warning). Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles (warning).
SAN JOSE STEAKHOUSE
4015 S. 169 Highway
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels. The facility is not free of insect infestations.
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink. Improper thawing of products. Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
TACO BANDIDO
1601 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
TARGET
5201 N. Belt Highway Suite H
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
TARGET (ID# 5201)
5201 N. Belt Highway Suite H
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. (warning).
TRIUMPH-VALLEY
VENDING SERVICES
5302 Stockyards Expressway
No violations.
