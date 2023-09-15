WING STOP
2115 N. Belt Highway
No violations
LEOS MEXICAN
RESTAURANT
2420 Frederick Suite A
No violations
SIMPLE SIMONS PIZZA
5123 Lake Ave.
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at proper levels (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
KRIS & KATES
OLD FASHIONED
2330 N 36th St.
Noncritical: Food uncovered. Dirty non-food contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Torn or broken door seals or hinges.
SWISS HIGHLANDS 66
3011 N Belt Highway
Noncritical: No sanitizer test kits present. Dirty non-food contact surface. Restrooms should be free of odor and should feature mechanical ventilation.
PAPPY’S GRILL & PUB
2501 Messanie
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
FAST GAS #4
2625 S Belt Highway
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
FAST GAS FREDERICK
4217 Frederick Ave.
No violations
WAFFLE HOUSE 4223 Commonwealth Dr.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
MOSAIC LIFE CARE
5325 Faraon
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink. Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Torn or broken door seals or hinges.
THE CAFE
BELLE EPOQUE
1141 Frederick
No violations
SPEEDYS N SHOPPES 4623 N Village Dr.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
SUBWAY-SPEEDY’S
4623A N Village Dr.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.
LOS COMPADRES
815 S Belt Highway
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products.
SMOOTHIE KING
3508 N. Belt
Highway Suite B
Critical: The facility is not free of insect infestations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter. Torn or broken door seals or hinges.
ROBIDOUX RESIDENT THEATER — The Ruby
615 S 10th St.
No violations
BOUDREAUX
LOUISIANA
224 N 4th St.
Critical: Foods aren’t separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
PEPPERJAX GRILL
1908 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
HUNAN RESTAURANT
406 N 36th St.
No violations
ST JOE
CRUMBLY BURGER
2701 Frederick Ave.
No violations
KING HILL
MART & LIQUOR
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations
POPS PLACE
238 Illinois Ave.
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 degrees or more.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
SUBWAY #15194
4514 S 169 Highway
Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, wares must be clean to sight and touch (corrected at the time of inspection).
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces (corrected at the time of inspection). Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
LE PEEP 919 N. Woodbine
No violations
PAPA JOHNS
PIZZA #1802
1808 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Restrooms should be free of odor and should feature mechanical ventilation.
MR. GOODCENTS SUBS & PASTA #1023 4315 Commonwealth Ct
No violations
WORD OF LIFE CHURCH 3902 N. RIVERSide Rd.
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at proper levels.
Noncritical: Wares are not air dried. Incorrect setup of 3 compartment sink. No sanitizer test kits present.
DOMINOS PIZZA #2 2223 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.
HYVEE
201 N Belt Hwy
Meat Department
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals or hinges.
PIZZA ROYAL
5723 Lake Ave
No violations
MINIT SERV
2014 S Belt Highway
Critical: Food-contact equipment must be cleaned at proper intervals or when products are changed.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
JIMMY JOHNS
1040 S Belt Highway
No violations
CORBY PLACE
SENIOR LIVING
422 Felix
No violations
HYVEE
201 N Belt Highway
Bakery
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
HYVEE
201 N Belt Highway
Deli
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals or hinges.
HYVEE
201 N Belt Highway
Salad Bar
No violations
HYVEE
201 N Belt Highway
Chines/Italian
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. The plumbing must be in good repair. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
RC’s LUNCH CAR 505 Francis
No violations
TREX MART #14
3625 King Hill Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
McALISTER’S DELI
3815 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at proper levels (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer (corrected during inspection).
TACO JOHNS LAKE AVE 6110 Lake Ave.
No violations
Zub’s Katering
1412 N. 3rd
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
SUBWAY #6381
3114 N Belt Highway
No violations
SMOOTH ENDINGS
3606 B Beck Rd.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. The plumbing must be in good repair (warning).
TROPICAL
SMOOTHIE CAFE
5101 N Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
GENESIS
HEALTH CLUB
|3107 N Belt Highway
Critical: Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be dated with a discard date (warning).
HOOF AND HORN
429 Illinois Ave.
Critical: Employees eating, and drinking in kitchen or prep areas. Contact with bare hands on food must be eliminated by a barrier (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: No disposable towels or dryers at hand sinks (corrected during inspection). Sink is used for other purpose than hand washing (corrected during inspection). The plumbing must be in good repair.
SUBWAY #2411
501 N Belt Highway
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at proper levels (corrected during inspection).
MR BIG SHOTS INC
1811 Frederick Ave.
No violations
OPEN DOOR
FOOD KITCHEN
615 8th St.
No violations
SPEEDYS
CONVENIENCE #7
2221 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty non-food contact surface (corrected during inspection). Torn or broken door seals or hinges. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
TOMO RESTAURANT
918 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer.
HI HO BAR & GRILL BAR
1825 Calhoun
No violations
HI HO BAR & GRILL BAR
1817 Frederick Ave.
No violations
WALGREENS #07551
2620 S Belt Highway
No violations
