54TH STREET GRILL & BAR
5103 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Packaged food on undrained ice (warning). Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
ARAMARK CAMPUS DINING, ARA POD
4525 Downs Drive, Blum Union, Room 102
No violations.
ARAMARK CAMPUS DINING, ARA-EINSTEINS
4525 Downs Drive, Blum Union, Room 102
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc. (repeat violation).
BENTON CLUB
402 N. Seventh St.
Noncritical: Food uncovered.
BIGGINS SPORTS BAR & GRILL
408 Hickory St.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
BOUDREAUX LOUISIANA
224 N. Fourth St.
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Food uncovered. Food is stored on a cloth towel or napkin. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
BROTHERS MARKET
1004 Fifth Ave.
No violations.
BUFFALO WILD WINGS GRILL & BAR
5403 N. Belt Highway, Suite 101
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch (warning).
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on the warewasher not functioning. Insufficient lighting. Dumpster lid is not closed or inside trash containers are not covered. The plumbing must be in good repair (warning).
BURGER KING #12131
715 E. Highland Ave.
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc.
CORBY PLACE SENIOR LIVING
422 Felix St.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
CUP OF JOE
3610 N. Village Drive
No violations.
DOMINO'S PIZZA
2110 Messanie St.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean.
DUNKIN' DONUTS
1206 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
GREAT AMERICAN PIZZA BAKERY
2300 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
GREEN HILLS - KING HILL
7014 King Hill Ave.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Vent hood or filters dirty.
HORNBILL ASIAN MARKET
601 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
LITTLE CAESARS
2120 Mitchell Ave.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. The plumbing must be in good repair.
MAGOONS FAMOUS DELICATESSEN
632 S. Eighth St.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature. Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc.
McDONALD'S 169 HIGHWAY
4219 S. 169 Highway
Critical: Employees eating, drinking or smoking in kitchen or prep areas (warning).
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges etc.
McDONALD'S N. BELT
3504 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
McDONALD'S S. BELT
3417 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
McDONALD'S RIVERSIDE
1310A S. Riverside Road
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
MOKASKA COFFEE COMPANY
617 Felix St.
No violations.
MZK OLIVE MARKET
2403 Olive St.
No violations.
PHIL WELCH STADIUM
2600 S.W. Parkway
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
PIZZA HUT LAKE AVENUE
5409 Lake Ave.
No violations.
PIZZA HUT S. BELT
1617 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
QUICK STOP #1
6054 King Hill Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
REVOLUTIONS LANES & FUN CENTER
6938 King Hill Ave.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
ST. JOSEPH HAVEN
610 Olive St.
No violations.
SAM'S CLUB #4920
5201 N. Belt Highway Suite A
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink (warning). No sanitizer test kits are present. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
SAM'S CLUB #4920, SAM'S CLUB DELI
5201 N. Belt Highway Suite A
Noncritical: Thermometer inaccurate or not calibrated.
SAM'S CLUB #4920, SAM'S CLUB BAKERY
5201 N. Belt Highway Suite A
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink (warning).
TACO BELL #24470
910 Francis St.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
TACO JOHNS N. BELT
2205 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles (repeat violation). Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. not properly maintained or in disrepair (repeat violation).
TIENDA La ESTRELLA
1201 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Food packaged on site not labeled or bulk foods unlabeled.
TWIN DRAGON
2604 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination (warning). Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less (corrected during inspection).
Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off of the floor (corrected during inspection). Food uncovered.
WAFFLE HOUSE
4223 Commonwealth Court
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
WALMART SOUTH BELT
3022 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
WALMART SOUTH BELT, WALMART DELI/BAKERY
3202 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
WENDY'S N. BELT
1601 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: The sink is used for other purpose than hand-washing. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature.
WENDY'S S. BELT
1411 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining required temperature.
