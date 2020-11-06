placeholder_restaurant
Adams Bar & Grill

1612 Commercial St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least 6 inches off floor. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Benton Club

402 N. Seventh St.

No violations.

Brown Bear Inc.

2028 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Cabana Treats

3002 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Cabbage Roll

2641 Lafayette St.

No violations.

Café Acoustic

1924 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

The Café Belle Epoque

1141 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces/utensils/etc. must be clean to sight and touch.

Garfield Shell

909 Alabama St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces/utensils/etc. must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination.

Great American Pizza

2300 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: All plumbing must be in good repair.

Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Refrigeration equipment must maintain required temperature.

Green Hills

3225 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least 6 inches off floor. Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Lighting in all areas must meet code requirements.

7014 King Hill Ave.

Critical violations: Damaged cans/packages/containers must be discarded or returned to vendor.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Hickory Tavern

2301 S. 11th St.

No violations.

Independent Child Montessori School

1302 N. 49th Terrace

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with discard date.

King Hill Mart & Liquor

4702 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Disposable towels or dryers must be available at all hand sinks. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Lean Kitchen Company

1401 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with discard date.

Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

3500 N. Village Drive

No violations.

McDonald’s

6108 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Pizza Royal

5723 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center

6938 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Spanky and Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit

302 Illinois Ave.

Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.

Trex Mart

3625 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap available. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

VFW

306 Cherokee St.

No violations.

821 N. Fourth St.

No violations.