Adams Bar & Grill
1612 Commercial St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least 6 inches off floor. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Benton Club
402 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
Brown Bear Inc.
2028 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Cabana Treats
3002 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Cabbage Roll
2641 Lafayette St.
No violations.
Café Acoustic
1924 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
The Café Belle Epoque
1141 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces/utensils/etc. must be clean to sight and touch.
Garfield Shell
909 Alabama St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces/utensils/etc. must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination.
Great American Pizza
2300 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: All plumbing must be in good repair.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Refrigeration equipment must maintain required temperature.
Green Hills
3225 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least 6 inches off floor. Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Lighting in all areas must meet code requirements.
7014 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Damaged cans/packages/containers must be discarded or returned to vendor.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Hickory Tavern
2301 S. 11th St.
No violations.
Independent Child Montessori School
1302 N. 49th Terrace
Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with discard date.
King Hill Mart & Liquor
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Disposable towels or dryers must be available at all hand sinks. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Lean Kitchen Company
1401 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with discard date.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
3500 N. Village Drive
No violations.
McDonald’s
6108 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floor/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Pizza Royal
5723 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center
6938 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Spanky and Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit
302 Illinois Ave.
Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.
Trex Mart
3625 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap available. Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
VFW
306 Cherokee St.
No violations.
821 N. Fourth St.
No violations.