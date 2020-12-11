Arby’s
4601 S. Leonard Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean of debris to avoid contamination.
Brioche
114 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Brothers Market
1004 Fifth Ave.
No violations.
China Super Buffet
617 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.
Corby Place Senior Living
422 Felix St.
No violations.
El Maguey
4225 Commonwealth Drive
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Frederick Inn Inc.
1627 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Frog Hop Bar
2001 Messanie St.
Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be cleaned regularly.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Maria Is Here
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Products must be thawed properly. Plumbing must be in good repair.
Mosaic Life Care
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
Paletoria Sotelo
815 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Sinks must not be used for any purpose other than hand-washing.
Sabor Latino
6118 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
St. Joe Frontier Casino
777 Winners Circle
No violations.
Target
5201 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Damaged or leaking cans, packages and food containers must be discarded or returned to vendor.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Walgreens
4022 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
3645 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.