placeholder_restaurant
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arby’s

4601 S. Leonard Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean of debris to avoid contamination.

Brioche

114 N. Seventh St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.

Brothers Market

1004 Fifth Ave.

No violations.

China Super Buffet

617 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Corby Place Senior Living

422 Felix St.

No violations.

El Maguey

4225 Commonwealth Drive

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Damaged wall/floor/ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.

Frederick Inn Inc.

1627 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Frog Hop Bar

2001 Messanie St.

Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.

Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be cleaned regularly.

Ground Round

123 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Maria Is Here

2420 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Products must be thawed properly. Plumbing must be in good repair.

Mosaic Life Care

5325 Faraon St.

No violations.

Paletoria Sotelo

815 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Sinks must not be used for any purpose other than hand-washing.

Sabor Latino

6118 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

St. Joe Frontier Casino

777 Winners Circle

No violations.

Target

5201 N. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Damaged or leaking cans, packages and food containers must be discarded or returned to vendor.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Walgreens

4022 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

3645 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.