Bode Middle School
No violations. 720 N. Noyes Blvd.
Brothers Market
No violations. 1004 Fifth Ave.
Noncritical: All sinks must have disposable towels or hand dryers.
Buffalo Wild Wings
No violations. 5403 N. Belt Highway
Chili’s
5105 N. Belt Highway
Warning: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
City Star
No violations. 2120 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Food packaged on site and bulk foods must be labeled.
Dollar General
No violations. 3420 S 22nd St.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
No violations. 1601 Commerce Ave.
No violations. 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.
No violations. 1708 Messanie St.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
No violations. 4800 S. 50th St.
Eugene Field Elementary School
No violations. 2602 Gene Field Road
Family Dollar Store
No violations. 809 N. 22nd St.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Fastgas
No violations. 841 S. 22nd St.
Frederick Stop
No violations. 1334 Frederick Ave.
Frog Hop
2001 Messanie St.
Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Drink ice used for cooling foods or other surfaces. The plumbing must be in good repair.
Geneo’s Pizza
No violations. 811 Francis St.
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must function properly.
Git N Split
2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Gold N Glaze
No violations. 1825 Frederick Ave.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Hawkins 66
6401 Memorial Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact equipment must be cleaned at proper intervals or when products are changed.
Hoof and Horn
No violations. 429 Illinois Ave.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Jimmy Johns
1040 S. Belt Highway
Warning: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Noncritical: Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained.
Lai Asian Market
No violations. 6409 King Hill Ave.
Noncritical: Food packaged on site and bulk foods must be labeled.
Lean Kitchen Company
1401 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient lighting.
Mark Twain Elementary School
No violations. 801 S. 31st St.
Mitchell Avenue Nutrition
No violations. 3709 Mitchell Ave.
Nation Mart
No violations. 402 S. Eighth St.
Noncritical: Food packaged on-site and bulk foods must be labeled.
Oak Grove School
4901 Cook Road
No violations.
Parkway Elementary School
2900 Duncan St.
No violations.
Pickett Elementary School
3923 Pickett Road
No violations.
Pronto Café
2513 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Sakura
2209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Sam’s Club
5201 N. Belt Highway
Warning: Damaged/leaking cans or packages should be discarded or returned to vendors. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.
DELI
No violations.
Smokerz Outlet
1601 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Speedy’s
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. The sink must be accessible and in good repair. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
1704 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Sweet Emotions Donuts
3506 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.
No violations.
Taqueria Huaracheria
3830 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Target
No violations. 5201 N. Belt Highway
Truman Middle School
3227 Olive St.
No violations.
Universal Tropical Market
300 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food packaged on-site and bulk foods must be labeled. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
U.S. Oil
601 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.
3215 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.
Waffle House
4223 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced. Restroom doors must be self-closing.
