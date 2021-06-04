Bode Middle School

No violations. 720 N. Noyes Blvd.

Brothers Market

Noncritical: All sinks must have disposable towels or hand dryers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

No violations. 5403 N. Belt Highway

Chili’s

5105 N. Belt Highway

Warning: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

City Star

Noncritical: Food packaged on site and bulk foods must be labeled.

Dollar General

Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Eugene Field Elementary School

No violations. 2602 Gene Field Road

Family Dollar Store

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Fastgas

Frederick Stop

Frog Hop

2001 Messanie St.

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Drink ice used for cooling foods or other surfaces. The plumbing must be in good repair.

Geneo’s Pizza

Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must function properly.

Git N Split

2615 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Gold N Glaze

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.

Hawkins 66

6401 Memorial Highway

Critical violations: Food-contact equipment must be cleaned at proper intervals or when products are changed.

Hoof and Horn

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Jimmy Johns

1040 S. Belt Highway

Warning: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Noncritical: Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained.

Lai Asian Market

Noncritical: Food packaged on site and bulk foods must be labeled.

Lean Kitchen Company

1401 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient lighting.

Mark Twain Elementary School

Mitchell Avenue Nutrition

Nation Mart

Noncritical: Food packaged on-site and bulk foods must be labeled.

Oak Grove School

4901 Cook Road

No violations.

Parkway Elementary School

2900 Duncan St.

No violations.

Pickett Elementary School

3923 Pickett Road

No violations.

Pronto Café

2513 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Sakura

2209 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Sam’s Club

5201 N. Belt Highway

Warning: Damaged/leaking cans or packages should be discarded or returned to vendors. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.

DELI

No violations.

Smokerz Outlet

1601 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Speedy’s

2420 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

1525 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. The sink must be accessible and in good repair. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

1704 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.

Sweet Emotions Donuts

3506 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.

No violations.

Taqueria Huaracheria

3830 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Target

Truman Middle School

3227 Olive St.

No violations.

Universal Tropical Market

300 S. Belt Highway

Noncritical: Food packaged on-site and bulk foods must be labeled. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

U.S. Oil

601 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.

3215 S. 22{sup}nd{/sup} St.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced.

Waffle House

4223 Commonwealth Court

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling tiles should be repaired or replaced. Restroom doors must be self-closing.