ALDI
4132 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Applebee’s
4004 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Big Lots
1415 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Big Sky Bakery
3613 Faraon St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Cooler inner machinery must be covered.
Bode Middle School
720 N. Noyes
No violations.
Casey’s
2423 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Central High School
2602 Edmond St.
No violations.
China Super Buffet
617 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Chinex
3702 Frederick Blvd.
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. The sanitizer should not be too strong.
Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Chipotle
5107 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be clean. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Church’s Chicken
502 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Employees should not eat, drink or smoke in kitchen/prep areas.
Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Restroom doors should be self-closing.
Claudia’s Kitchen
411 Jules St., courthouse basement
No violations.
Coleman Elementary School
3312 Beck Road
No violations.
Dollar General
3323 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
6500 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Plumbing must be free of damage or leaks.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
4800 S. 50th St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
El Maguey
4225 Commonwealth Drive
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Employees should not eat, drink or smoke in kitchen/prep areas.
Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Fairview Golf
3202 Pacific St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Fast Gas
841 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. The plumbing should be in good repair.
Field Elementary School
2602 Gene Field Road
No violations.
Fun Run
3603 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Gambino’s Pizza
5430 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Products must be properly thawed. Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Vent hoods and filters must be clean. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Git N Split
2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Gold N Glaze
1825 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Great American Pizza
2300 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Gyro Paradise
1209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
KFC
813 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Hot and cold holding units must have working thermometers.
Lai Asian Market
6409 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Love & Frosting
3500 N. Village Drive
No violations.
Mark Twain Elementary School
801 S. 31st St.
No violations.
McAlister’s Deli
3518 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Mitchell Avenue Nutrition
3709 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Oak Grove School
4901 Cook Road
No violations.
Parkway Elementary School
2900 Duncan St.
No violations.
Pickett Elementary School
3923 Pickett Road
No violations.
Pizza Hut
6942 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Plumbing should be in good repair.
Quick Stop
6054 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Show Me Nutrition
511 Francis St.
No violations.
Speedy’s
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
1704 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
St. Francis Parochial School
2641 Seneca St.
No violations.
Starbucks
4114 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Sweet Emotions Donuts
3506 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Tienda La Estrella
1201 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Food packaged on-site or bulk foods must be labeled.
Truman Middle School
3227 Olive St.
No violations.
Universal Tropical Market
300 S Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food packaged on-site or bulk foods must be labeled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.