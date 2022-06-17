placeholder_restaurant
ALDI

4132 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.

Applebee’s

4004 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Big Lots

1415 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.

Big Sky Bakery

3613 Faraon St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Cooler inner machinery must be covered.

Bode Middle School

720 N. Noyes

No violations.

Casey’s

2423 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Central High School

2602 Edmond St.

No violations.

China Super Buffet

617 N. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.

Chinex

3702 Frederick Blvd.

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Foods must be adequately cooled after cooking. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. The sanitizer should not be too strong.

Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Chipotle

5107 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be clean. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.

Church’s Chicken

502 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Employees should not eat, drink or smoke in kitchen/prep areas.

Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Restroom doors should be self-closing.

Claudia’s Kitchen

411 Jules St., courthouse basement

No violations.

Coleman Elementary School

3312 Beck Road

No violations.

Dollar General

3323 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

6500 King Hill Ave.

Critical violations: Plumbing must be free of damage or leaks.

Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

4800 S. 50th St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

El Maguey

4225 Commonwealth Drive

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Employees should not eat, drink or smoke in kitchen/prep areas.

Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Fairview Golf

3202 Pacific St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.

Fast Gas

841 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. The plumbing should be in good repair.

Field Elementary School

2602 Gene Field Road

No violations.

Fun Run

3603 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.

Gambino’s Pizza

5430 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Products must be properly thawed. Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Vent hoods and filters must be clean. Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Git N Split

2615 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Gold N Glaze

1825 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Great American Pizza

2300 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Gyro Paradise

1209 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

KFC

813 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Hot and cold holding units must have working thermometers.

Lai Asian Market

6409 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Love & Frosting

3500 N. Village Drive

No violations.

Mark Twain Elementary School

801 S. 31st St.

No violations.

McAlister’s Deli

3518 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.

Mitchell Avenue Nutrition

3709 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Oak Grove School

4901 Cook Road

No violations.

Parkway Elementary School

2900 Duncan St.

No violations.

Pickett Elementary School

3923 Pickett Road

No violations.

Pizza Hut

6942 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Plumbing should be in good repair.

Quick Stop

6054 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Show Me Nutrition

511 Francis St.

No violations.

Speedy’s

2420 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Foil, cardboard or contact paper should not cover the shelves. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.

1704 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.

St. Francis Parochial School

2641 Seneca St.

No violations.

Starbucks

4114 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Floor/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. A covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.

Sweet Emotions Donuts

3506 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Tienda La Estrella

1201 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Food packaged on-site or bulk foods must be labeled.

Truman Middle School

3227 Olive St.

No violations.

Universal Tropical Market

300 S Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Food packaged on-site or bulk foods must be labeled.

