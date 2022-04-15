Benton High School
5655 S. Fourth St.
No violations.
Burger King
1517 S. Belt Highway
No violation.
Noncritical: Sharp irregular surfaces.
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Carden Park Elementary School
1510 Duncan St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Cathedral Parochial School
518 N. 11th St.
No violations.
Corby Place Senior Living
422 Felix St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Country Café Express
802 Mitchell Ave.
Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.
Dairy Queen
4105 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling must be cleaned regularly.
Domino’s Pizza
2110 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Restroom doors must be self-closing.
Dunkin Donuts
1206 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Edison Elementary School
515 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Fast Gas
1702 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Hosea Elementary School
6401 Gordon Ave.
No violations.
Hyde Elementary School
509 Thompson St.
No violations.
Lafayette High School
412 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Lake Contrary Early Learning Center
1800 Alabama St.
No violations.
Lindbergh Elementary School
2812 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Mokaska Coffee Company
617 Felix St.
No violations.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violations.
Pershing Elementary School
2610 Blackwell Road
Critical violation: Hot water used as sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature.
Pizza Hut
809 N. 22nd St.
No violation.
Noncritical: Soap must be available at every hand sink. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained.
Rivermart
320 Edmond St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Plumbing must be in good repair.
Robidoux Middle School
4212 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Sakura
2209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Skaith Elementary School
4701 Schoolside Lane
No violations.
Spring Garden Middle School
5802 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
St. James Parochial School
120 Michigan St.
No violations.
Taqueria Huaracheria
3830 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Taqueria Porfirio
2420 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Foods must be segregated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.
Triumph United Vending
5302 Stockyards Expressway
No violations.
Noncritical: Foods packaged onsite or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled.
Waffle House
4223 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
Webster Adult Education & Catering
1211 N. 18th St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.