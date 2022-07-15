Adams Bar & Grill
1612 Commercial St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Aspen Leaf
3715 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom. Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
Auntie Anne’s
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Foil/cardboard/paper should not cover shelves.
Baskin Robbins
2301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Belt Entertainment
210 N. Belt Highway
BAR
No violations.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
BISTRO
Critical violations: Sanitizer is too strong.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Boudreaux Louisiana
224 N. Fourth St.
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.
Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap. Disposable towels or dryers must be present at hand sinks. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Cabana
3002 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Plumbing should be free of leaks and in good repair.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Casey’s
4215 S. 169 Highway
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature control must be held at 41 degrees or less. Foods that require temperature control must be held at 135 degrees or more. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be cleaned regularly.
Cheddars
5302 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Chosen Brew
5502 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
City Star
2120 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Cracker Barrel
915 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Culver's
3910 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods held overnight must be labeled with a discard date. Foods that require temperature control must be held at 41 degrees or less. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Food-contact surfaces should be free of cracks, breaks or pits.
Noncritical: In service utensils must be stored properly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
CVS Pharmacy
930 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Dollar General
1708 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
1601 Commerce Ave.
No violations.
4928 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom. Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
Dollar Tree
3202 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Plumbing must be in good repair. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom. Toilet paper must be present in restrooms. Restrooms must have mechanical ventilation. Restroom and toilets must be cleaned regularly.
603 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Drury Hotels Co.
4213 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Eagles Lodge
2004 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
El Maguey
2201 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Vent hoods and filters must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Fairfield Inn & Suites
4779 Tuscany Drive
Critical violations: Foods held overnight must be labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Fast Gas
4217 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
2119 S. Riverside Road
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature control must be held at 41 degrees or less. Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Sanitizer is too strong. Facility must be free of insect infestations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Restrooms must have mechanical ventilation.
1702 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Five Guys
3700 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Trash containers must be clean. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Freddy’s
228 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Frederick Minimart
1801 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Fuel Plus
2018 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Hot water used as sanitizer must maintain the correct temperature. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink/warewasher must be at the proper level. Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Disposable towels or dryers must be present at hand sinks. Sink should not be used for purposes other than handwashing. The three-compartment sink must maintain the correct setup. Sanitizer test kits must be present. Wood must be sealed or painted in all areas. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Lighting must be sufficient in all areas. Toilet paper must be present in restrooms.
Garfield 66
1029 Garfield Ave.
Critical violations: Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Hampton Inn
3928 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Disposable towels or dryers must be present at hand sinks.
Hawkins 66
6401 Memorial Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Hazels’ Coffee Shop
310 N. Third St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Food packaged on-site or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled.
3829 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Interserv Community Center
5400 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Jackson’s Tavern
1701 Garfield Ave.
No violations.
Joseph Paradise
6415 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Love's Truck Stop
4601 S. Leonard Road
No violations.
Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap.
Marek’s
308 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Menards
4320 Commonwealth Drive
No violations.
North Village Stadium
5405 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Norty’s
1123 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: The facility must be free of insect infestations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Open Door Food Kitchen
615 Eighth St.
Critical violations: Foods held overnight must be labeled with a discard date.
Panera Bread
1209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Pie Five
3508 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Door seals/hinges/etc. must be maintained properly.
Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center
6938 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Riverbend Treatment Center
5910 Mitchell Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces should be free of cracks, breaks or pits.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be maintained properly.
Riverside 66
5430 Frederick Blvd.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Hot water of at least 110 degrees must be present at the hand sink. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor. Containers storing food must be labeled for easy recognition. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced. Areas should be free of unnecessary clutter or litter. Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
3715 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom. Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
Scooter’s
2410 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Thermometers in hot and cold holding units must be working.
Smokerz Outlet
1601 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Sodexo-Boehringer Ingelheim
2621 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature control must be held at 41 degrees or less.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Speedy’s
1525 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
St. Jo Frontier Casino
777 Winners Circle
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be maintained properly.
Starbucks
324 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
Stoney Creek Inn
1201 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Taco Bell
910 Francis St.
No violations:
Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap.
U.S. Oil
601 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Facility must be free of insect infestations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be maintained properly.
3215 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Non-food-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.