Adam’s Bar & Grill

1612 Commercial St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Aldi’s

4132 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

American Tavern

1001 N. Third St.

No violations.

Auntie Anne’s

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Benton Club

402 N. Seventh St.

Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.

Noncritical: Sufficient lighting must be provided.

Betty’s Café

6307 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Bill’s Pub

6210 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Body Fuel

6211 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Brioche Bakery & Café

114 N. Seventh St.

No violations.

Cabbage Roll

2641 Lafayette St.

No violations.

Cheddar’s

5302 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Chick-Fil-A

5303 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

City of St. Joseph Athletic Center

2701 S.W. Parkway

No violations.

Claudia’s Kitchen

411 Jules St., courthouse basement

No violations.

Corby Place Senior Living

422 Felix St.

No violations.

Country Café Express

802 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.

Fast Gas

1702 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.

Great American Pizza

2300 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

1817 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

1825 Colhoun St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Hy-Vee

201 N. Belt Highway

SALAD BAR

No violations.

DELI

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained.

Jackson’s Tavern

1701 Garfield Ave.

No violations.

Lean Kitchen 2

3500 N. Village Drive

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Sufficient lighting must be provided.

Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge

2013 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Menards

4320 Commonwealth Drive

No violations.

Olive Garden

5312 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Open Door Food Kitchen

615 Eighth St.

No violations.

Panda Express

5301 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment is not maintaining the required temperature. Check unit for problems.

Pizza Hut

5409 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Disposable towels/dryers must be available at hand sinks.

Pop’s Place

238 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Quick Stop

6054 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

2143 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

6379 Memorial Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Red Lobster

4101 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food kept at higher than required temperature. Check unit for problems.

Noncritical: Sufficient lighting must be provided. Trash containers must be clean of residue/mess.

Spanky & Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit

302 Illinois Ave.

Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.

Taco Bell

3301 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

910 Francis St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.

Three Wishes Bakery

410 Felix St.

No violations.

Warrior Nutrition

511 Francis St.

No violations.

