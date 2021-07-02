Adam’s Bar & Grill
1612 Commercial St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Aldi’s
4132 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
American Tavern
1001 N. Third St.
No violations.
Auntie Anne’s
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Benton Club
402 N. Seventh St.
Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.
Noncritical: Sufficient lighting must be provided.
Betty’s Café
6307 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Bill’s Pub
6210 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Body Fuel
6211 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Brioche Bakery & Café
114 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
Cabbage Roll
2641 Lafayette St.
No violations.
Cheddar’s
5302 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Chick-Fil-A
5303 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
City of St. Joseph Athletic Center
2701 S.W. Parkway
No violations.
Claudia’s Kitchen
411 Jules St., courthouse basement
No violations.
Corby Place Senior Living
422 Felix St.
No violations.
Country Café Express
802 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.
Fast Gas
1702 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.
Great American Pizza
2300 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Hi-Ho Bar & Grill
1817 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
1825 Colhoun St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Hy-Vee
201 N. Belt Highway
SALAD BAR
No violations.
DELI
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained.
Jackson’s Tavern
1701 Garfield Ave.
No violations.
Lean Kitchen 2
3500 N. Village Drive
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Sufficient lighting must be provided.
Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge
2013 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Menards
4320 Commonwealth Drive
No violations.
Olive Garden
5312 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Open Door Food Kitchen
615 Eighth St.
No violations.
Panda Express
5301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment is not maintaining the required temperature. Check unit for problems.
Pizza Hut
5409 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Disposable towels/dryers must be available at hand sinks.
Pop’s Place
238 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Quick Stop
6054 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
2143 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
6379 Memorial Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Red Lobster
4101 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food kept at higher than required temperature. Check unit for problems.
Noncritical: Sufficient lighting must be provided. Trash containers must be clean of residue/mess.
Spanky & Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit
302 Illinois Ave.
Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher must be at proper levels.
Taco Bell
3301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
910 Francis St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean to avoid contamination.
Three Wishes Bakery
410 Felix St.
No violations.
Warrior Nutrition
511 Francis St.
No violations.
