APPLEBEE’S
NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL
4004 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface.
BIG BISCUIT
139 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
CAFE BELLE EPOQUE
1141 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
CRUMBL COOKIES
5301 N. Belt Highway, Suite 111
No violations.
EL MAGUEY #2
4225 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
EVOLUTION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
202 W. Hyde Park Ave.
No violations.
FAIRFIELD
INN AND SUITES
4779 Tuscany Drive
Critical: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels.
FAST GAS PRODUCTION — Fresh Fare
1702A St Joseph Ave.
No violations.
FAZOLI’S #1733
504 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc.
GREEN HILLS INC. #2
3225 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination. Corrected during inspection.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc.
GREEN HILLS INC. #2, GREEN HILLS DELI
3225 N. Belt Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Vent hood or filters dirty.
HUNAN RESTAURANT
406 N 36th St.
Critical: Employees must wash their hands after using the restroom/changing gloves/changing tasks. Employees eating, drinking or smoking in kitchen or prep areas. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper levels. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. Corrected during inspection. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature.
IL LAZZARONE
1628 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
KENTUCKY
FRIED CHICKEN
5332 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
KING HILL
MART & LIQUOR
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
LONGBOARDS
106 S. Seventh St.
No violations.
MOSAIC LIFE CARE
5325 Faraon St.
Noncritical: Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Corrected during inspection.
MR. GOODCENTS
SUBS & PASTA #1023
4315 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
PANDA EXPRESS #1087
5301 N. Belt Highway, Suite 101
Critical: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
PAPA JOHNS PIZZA #1802
1808 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA
2115 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
PAPPY’S GRILL & PUB
2501 Messanie St.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be clean. Unshielded lights.
PEPPERJAX GRILL
1908 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter.
PIZZA HUT FREDERICK
809 N. 22nd St.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles.
PIZZA RANCH
3007 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
PIZZA SHOPPE OF ST. JOSEPH
2229C N. Belt Highway
No violations.
QUICK STOP #3
2607 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces should be smooth and cleanable/free of cracks/breaks/pits.
Noncritical: Vent hood or filters dirty. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. The plumbing must be in good repair. The restroom and toilets must be clean.
RED LOBSTER #263
4101 Frederick Ave.
Critical: Employees eating, drinking or smoking in kitchen or prep areas. Corrected during inspection.
Noncritical: No hot water (at least 110 degrees) at the hand sink.
RIB CRIB BARBECUE
3704 Faraon St.
Critical: Food-contact surfaces should be smooth and cleanable/free of cracks/breaks/pits. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Sharp irregular surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Damaged floor/floor tiles/holes in walls/missing ceiling tiles. Dumpster lid is not closed or the inside trash containers are not covered. Refrigeration equipment not maintaining the required temperature. Torn or broken door seals/hinges/etc. The plumbing must be in good repair. Working thermometers missing from hot or cold holding units.
RIVERMART
320 Edmond St.
No violations.
SAN JOSE STEAKHOUSE
4015 S. 169 Highway
Critical: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surface. Sharp irregular surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling.
SCOOTER’S
COFFEE HOUSE
5325B Faraon St.
No violations.
SIMPLE SIMONS PIZZA
5123 Lake Ave.
Noncritical: Plumbing must be in good repair.
SOTELO
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2110 Francis St.
No violations.
ST. JOE
CRUMBLY BURGER
2701 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
SUBWAY #6381
3114 N. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Unnecessary equipment in enclosure or litter.
THREE WISHES BAKERY
410 Felix St.
No violations.
TOMO RESTAURANT
918 S. Belt Highway
Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off of the floor. Corrected during inspection.
WING STOP
2115 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
