54th Street Grill & Bar
5103 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Archie’s
306 E. Hyde Park Ave.
No violations.
Bucky’s
4215 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Cloths used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer.
Casey’s
2332 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.
401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.
Crumbly Burger
2701 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Dairy Queen
4105 S. 169 Highway
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 F or higher.
Dollar General
4928 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
3700 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Hazel’s Coffee Shop
3829 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Soap must be at all hand sinks. Disposable towels or dryers must be at all hand sinks. A wastebasket must be available for disposable towels. Food packaged on site or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Clothes used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer. The restroom door must be self-closing.
Hunan Restaurant
409 N. 36th St.
Critical violations: Employees should not eat/drink/smoke in the kitchen or prep areas. Backflow prevention device must be present/functioning.
Le Peep
919 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Little Caesar’s
2120 Mitchell Ave.
Critical violations: Foods held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.
Magoon’s Famous Delicatessen
632 S. Eighth
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Mosaic Life Care
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Cloths used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer.
Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge
2013 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Mr. Big Shots Inc.
1811 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Pizza Hut
809 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Pronto Express
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Rivermart
320 Edmond St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Food packaged on site or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled.
Subway
501 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
4514 S. 169 Highway
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 F or higher.
3114 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
3022 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Taco Bandito
1601 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Trex Mart
3508 Pear St.
No violations.
3625 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Tropical Smoothie Café
5101 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.