54th Street Grill & Bar

5103 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Archie’s

306 E. Hyde Park Ave.

No violations.

Bucky’s

4215 S. 169 Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Cloths used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer.

Casey’s

2332 S. 22nd St.

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.

401 E. Hyde Park Ave.

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.

Crumbly Burger

2701 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Dairy Queen

4105 S. 169 Highway

Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 F or higher.

Dollar General

4928 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

3700 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Hazel’s Coffee Shop

3829 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Soap must be at all hand sinks. Disposable towels or dryers must be at all hand sinks. A wastebasket must be available for disposable towels. Food packaged on site or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Clothes used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer. The restroom door must be self-closing.

Hunan Restaurant

409 N. 36th St.

Critical violations: Employees should not eat/drink/smoke in the kitchen or prep areas. Backflow prevention device must be present/functioning.

Le Peep

919 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Little Caesar’s

2120 Mitchell Ave.

Critical violations: Foods held overnight must be removed from the original package and labeled with a discard date.

Magoon’s Famous Delicatessen

632 S. Eighth

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Mosaic Life Care

5325 Faraon St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Cloths used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer.

Max Joe’s Daiquiri Lounge

2013 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floors/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Mr. Big Shots Inc.

1811 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Pizza Hut

809 N. 22nd St.

No violations.

Pronto Express

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Rivermart

320 Edmond St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Food packaged on site or bulk foods for consumer service must be labeled.

Subway

501 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

4514 S. 169 Highway

Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 F or higher.

3114 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

3022 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Taco Bandito

1601 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Trex Mart

3508 Pear St.

No violations.

3625 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Café

5101 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

