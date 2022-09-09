54th Street Grill & Bar
5103 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Employees must wash hands after using the restroom/changing gloves/changing tasks. Employees should not be eating/drinking/smoking in kitchen or prep areas. Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 degrees or more. Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less. Food must be adequately cooled after cooking. Food-contact surfaces should be smooth and cleanable/free of cracks/breaks/pits. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Chemicals must be labeled and stored separately from the food area.
Noncritical: Sinks should not be used for purposes other than hand washing. Products must be properly thawed. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor. Food should not remain uncovered. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Clothes used for cleaning must be stored in sanitizer. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Personal belongings should be stored properly. Trash containers should not be dirty. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered. Enclosure should be free of unnecessary equipment and litter. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
B&B Runway Café
100 N.W. Rosecrans
No violations.
Benton Club
402 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Break Time
402 N. Woodbine Road
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Enclosure should be free of unnecessary equipment and litter. The facility should be free of unnecessary items/clutter or litter.
Buffalo Wild Wings
5403 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 41 degrees or less.
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on the warewasher must be functioning properly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Lights must be shielded. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered. Enclosure should be free of unnecessary equipment and litter. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Cabbage Roll
2641 Lafayette St.
No violations.
Corby Place
422 Felix St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Sinks should not be used for purposes other than hand washing. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained or repaired.
Country Café Express
802 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Crumbly Burger
2701 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Frederick Inn
1627 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Geneo’s Pizza
811 Francis St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Facility surfaces should not be sharp or irregular.
Genesis Health Club
3107 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Hi Ho Bar & Grill
1817 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Hunan Restaurant
409 N. 36th St.
No violations.
IHOP
3804 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Il Lazzarone
1628 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Imperial Gas
811 S. Sixth St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Joe Town Mini Golf
5320 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper level.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present.
King Hill Mart & Liquor
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Longboards
106 S. Seventh St.
No violations.
Minit Serv
2014 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper level. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Three-compartment sink must be set up correctly. Three-compartment sink is required for manual warewashing. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Sanitizer test kits must be present. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Moila Country Club
701 N. Noyes Blvd.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Mr. Big Shots Inc.
1811 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Muny Inn Tavern
3229 Mitchell Ave.
Critical violation: Contact with bare hands on food must be eliminated by a barrier. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper level. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Panda Express
5301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Restrooms should be free of odor and should feature mechanical ventilation.
Papa Johns
1808 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper level.
Noncritical: Sinks must have disposable hand towels or dryers. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms should be free of odor and should feature mechanical ventilation. Working thermometers must be present in hot and cold holding units.
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
2115 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Food should not remain uncovered. Sanitizer test kits must be present. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Pepperjax Grill
3702 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature as a control must be held at 135 degrees or more.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Perkins
3901 Frederick Blvd.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on the warewasher must be functioning properly. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Sufficient lighting must be present. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained or repaired.
Pizza Hut
809 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Pizza Ranch
3007 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Pizza Shoppe
2229 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Pronto Express
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Scooter’s
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained or repaired.
Senior Center
100 S. 10th St.
No violations.
Seventh Street Café
114 N. Seventh St.
No violations.
Smooth Endings
3606 Beck Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced.
Smoothie King
3508 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
South Belt Liquor & Smokes
2724 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Facility should be free of unnecessary items/clutter or litter.
Speedy’s
4623 N. Village Drive
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
2221 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Covered wastebasket must be present in the women’s restroom.
St. Joe Cookie Company
1207 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Subway
6101 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
3114 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Swiss Highlands 66
3011 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces must be cleaned at proper intervals or when products are changed.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Taqueria Porfirio
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
The Café Belle Epoque
1141 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Trex Mart
3625 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Triumph United Vending
5302 Stockyards Expressway
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly.
Tropical Smoothie Café
5101 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Waffle House
4223 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
Noncritical: Sinks should provide hot water at least 110 degrees. Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Refrigeration equipment must maintain the required temperature.
Walgreens
2620 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents for heating/cooling/return must be cleaned regularly. Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Walmart
4201 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floor or ceiling tiles must be repaired or replaced. Door seals/hinges/etc. must be properly maintained or repaired.
DELI/BAKERY
No violations.
Whiskey Mansion
1723 Francis St.
No violations.
Wing Stop
2115 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Hand soap must be available at all sinks. Dumpster lid must be closed and inside trash containers must be covered.
Word of Life Church
3902 N. Riverside Road
Critical violations: Food held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date. Sanitizer in the three-compartment sink or warewasher must be at the proper level.
Noncritical: Sanitizer test kits must be present.
