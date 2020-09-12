Aldi
3201 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
American Tavern
1001 N. Third St.
No violations.
Aramark Campus Dining
4525 Downs Drive
CAFETERIA
No violations.
C-STORE
No violations.
POD
No violations
EINSTEIN BROTHERS
No violations.
STARBUCKS
No violations.
Burger King
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly.
Cabana Grill
2131 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: All sinks must have waste basket for disposable towels.
Café Pony Espresso
114 S. Eighth St.
No violations.
Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap.
Casey’s General Store
401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Unshielded lights must have covers or be shatter proof. Dumpster lid must be closed and indoor trash containers must have covers.
2332 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and indoor trash containers must have covers. Unnecessary equipment or litter must be removed from enclosure.
China Super Buffet Inc.
617 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Unshielded lights must have covers or be shatter proof.
Country Café Express
802 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Dollar General
4928 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Dollar Tree
603 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
First Ward House LLC
2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink or warewasher must be at proper levels.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Frederick Minimart
1801 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Frederick Stop
1334 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Hunan Restaurant
409 N. 36th St.
No violations.
Huckleberry Restaurant
1302 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Imperial Gas
811 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Jackson’s Tavern
1701 Garfield Ave.
No violations.
Jake’s Steakhouse
620 Edmond St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Drink ice must not be used for cooling foods or other surfaces. Restroom door must be self-closing.
Lai Asian Market
6409 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.
Long John Silver’s
6104 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Menards
4320 Commonwealth Drive
Critical violations: Dented or leaking cans, torn packages and opened food containers must be discarded or returned to vendors.
The Missourian Lounge
3701 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.
Norty’s Bar & Grill Inc.
1123 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violations.
Price Chopper
2219 N. Belt Highway
DELI
No violations.
Riverbend Treatment Center
5910 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.
Sakura
2209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Sinks must be accessible.
Simply Tea
3613 Beck Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.
Speedy’s
4623 N. Village Drive.
No violations.
St. Joseph Haven
610 Olive St.
No violations.
Subway
6101 Lake Ave.
Critical violation: Must have a designated person in charge during all hours of operation.
Noncritical: Sinks must only be used for hand-washing.
Susie’s Place Inc.
1927 Olive St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Taco Bandido
1601 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Taco Bell
910 Francis St.
No violations.
Taco John’s
6110 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Texas Roadhouse
925 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Plumbing must be in good repair.
Noncritical: In-service utensils must be stored properly. Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functional. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.
Trex Mart
3508 Pear St.
No violations.
Triumph-United Vending
5302 Stockyards Expressway
Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.
Tropical Smoothie Café
5101 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Waffle House
4223 Commonwealth Drive
No violations.
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functional. Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly.
Wingfield Bread Company
720 S. 10th St.
No violations.