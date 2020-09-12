placeholder_restaurant
Aldi

3201 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

American Tavern

1001 N. Third St.

No violations.

Aramark Campus Dining

4525 Downs Drive

CAFETERIA

No violations.

C-STORE

No violations.

POD

No violations

EINSTEIN BROTHERS

No violations.

STARBUCKS

No violations.

Burger King

1212 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly.

Cabana Grill

2131 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: All sinks must have waste basket for disposable towels.

Café Pony Espresso

114 S. Eighth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: All hand sinks must have soap.

Casey’s General Store

401 E. Hyde Park Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Unshielded lights must have covers or be shatter proof. Dumpster lid must be closed and indoor trash containers must have covers.

2332 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dumpster lid must be closed and indoor trash containers must have covers. Unnecessary equipment or litter must be removed from enclosure.

China Super Buffet Inc.

617 N. Belt Highway

Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Unshielded lights must have covers or be shatter proof.

Country Café Express

802 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Dollar General

4928 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Dollar Tree

603 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

First Ward House LLC

2101 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink or warewasher must be at proper levels.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.

Frederick Minimart

1801 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Frederick Stop

1334 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Nonfood-contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.

Hunan Restaurant

409 N. 36th St.

No violations.

Huckleberry Restaurant

1302 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Imperial Gas

811 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Jackson’s Tavern

1701 Garfield Ave.

No violations.

Jake’s Steakhouse

620 Edmond St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Drink ice must not be used for cooling foods or other surfaces. Restroom door must be self-closing.

Lai Asian Market

6409 King Hill Ave.

Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.

Long John Silver’s

6104 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Menards

4320 Commonwealth Drive

Critical violations: Dented or leaking cans, torn packages and opened food containers must be discarded or returned to vendors.

The Missourian Lounge

3701 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.

Norty’s Bar & Grill Inc.

1123 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Pappy’s Grill & Pub

2501 Messanie St.

No violations.

Price Chopper

2219 N. Belt Highway

DELI

No violations.

Riverbend Treatment Center

5910 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.

Sakura

2209 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Sinks must be accessible.

Simply Tea

3613 Beck Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Speedy’s

4623 N. Village Drive.

No violations.

St. Joseph Haven

610 Olive St.

No violations.

Subway

6101 Lake Ave.

Critical violation: Must have a designated person in charge during all hours of operation.

Noncritical: Sinks must only be used for hand-washing.

Susie’s Place Inc.

1927 Olive St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.

Taco Bandido

1601 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.

Taco Bell

910 Francis St.

No violations.

Taco John’s

6110 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Texas Roadhouse

925 N. Belt Highway

Critical violations: All food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Plumbing must be in good repair.

Noncritical: In-service utensils must be stored properly. Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functional. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls/floors/ceilings must be repaired or replaced.

Trex Mart

3508 Pear St.

No violations.

Triumph-United Vending

5302 Stockyards Expressway

Critical violations: Facility must be free of insects.

Tropical Smoothie Café

5101 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Waffle House

4223 Commonwealth Drive

No violations.

Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functional. Walls/floors/ceilings must be cleaned regularly.

Wingfield Bread Company

720 S. 10th St.

No violations.