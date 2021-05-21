placeholder_restaurant
Aramark Campus Dining

4525 Downs Drive

Einstein Bros

No violations.

Deli

No violations.

C-Store

No violations.

Starbucks

No violations.

Biggins Sports Bar & Grill

408 Hickory St.

No violations.

Cabana Grill

2131 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

The Café Belle Epoque

1141 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Central High School

2602 Edmond St.

No violations.

Dairy Queen

3202 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Dollar General

6500 King Hill Ave.

Critical violations: Plumbing must be free of leaks and kept in good repair.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Frederick Inn

1627 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Frederick Minimart

1801 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Garfield 66

1029 Garfield Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Three-compartment sink required for manual washing. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Green Hills

7014 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Products must be thawed properly. Hot or cold holding units must have working thermometers.

Ground Round

123 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Independent Child Montessori School

1302 N. 49th Terrace

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be labeled with a discard date.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

5332 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

King Hill Mart & Liquor

4702 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Little Caesars

3304 Ashland Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

MZK Olive Market

2403 Olive St.

No violations.

Noyes Home

801 N. Noyes Blvd.

No violations.

Paletoria Sotelo

815 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be labeled with a discard date.

Noncritical: Sinks/drains must be in good repair.

Pappy’s Grill & Pub

2501 Messanie St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center

6938 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

St. Jo Frontier Casino

777 Winners Circle

No violations

Subway

1405 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

6101 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Tienda La Estrella

1201 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

