Aramark Campus Dining
4525 Downs Drive
Einstein Bros
No violations.
Deli
No violations.
C-Store
No violations.
Starbucks
No violations.
Biggins Sports Bar & Grill
408 Hickory St.
No violations.
Cabana Grill
2131 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
The Café Belle Epoque
1141 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Central High School
2602 Edmond St.
No violations.
Dairy Queen
3202 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Dollar General
6500 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Plumbing must be free of leaks and kept in good repair.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Frederick Inn
1627 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Frederick Minimart
1801 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Garfield 66
1029 Garfield Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Three-compartment sink required for manual washing. Air vents for heating/cooling must be clean. Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Green Hills
7014 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Products must be thawed properly. Hot or cold holding units must have working thermometers.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Independent Child Montessori School
1302 N. 49th Terrace
Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be labeled with a discard date.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
5332 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
King Hill Mart & Liquor
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Little Caesars
3304 Ashland Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Floors/walls/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
MZK Olive Market
2403 Olive St.
No violations.
Noyes Home
801 N. Noyes Blvd.
No violations.
Paletoria Sotelo
815 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from the original package must be labeled with a discard date.
Noncritical: Sinks/drains must be in good repair.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center
6938 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
St. Jo Frontier Casino
777 Winners Circle
No violations
Subway
1405 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
6101 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles/walls/ceiling must be repaired or replaced.
Tienda La Estrella
1201 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
