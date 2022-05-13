placeholder_restaurant
American Legion

2414 S. Fourth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Brothers Market

1004 Fifth Ave.

No violations.

Burger King

715 E. Highland Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Walls, floors and ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Cabana Grill

2131 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Casey’s

2332 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Unnecessary equipment or litter inside the trash enclosure. Plumbing must be in good repair.

401 E. Hyde Park

No violations.

Dairy Queen

3202 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Family Dollar

809 N. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls, floor and ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls, floors or ceiling must be repaired or replaced.

Hornbill Asian Market

601 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Little Caesars

2120 Mitchell Ave.

Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.

Noncritical: Soap must be available at all sinks.

Los Compadres

815 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Messanie Grocery Store

2001 Messanie St.

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.

MZK Olive Market

2403 Olive St.

No violations.

Nation Mart

402 S. Eighth St.

No violations.

Phil Welch Stadium

2600 S.W. Parkway

No violations.

Pronto Café

2513 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Quick Stop

2607 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

2143 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.

Sotelo Mexican Restaurant

2110 Francis St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.

Subway

1405 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

6101 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Taco Johns

6110 Lake Ave.

No violations.

