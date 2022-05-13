top story RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS April restaurant inspections Aly Rinehart Author email May 13, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Getty Images/iStockphoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American Legion2414 S. Fourth St.No violations.Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.Brothers Market1004 Fifth Ave.No violations.Burger King715 E. Highland Ave.No violations.Noncritical: Walls, floors and ceiling must be cleaned regularly.Cabana Grill2131 St. Joseph Ave.No violations.Casey’s2332 S. 22nd St.No violations.Noncritical: Unnecessary equipment or litter inside the trash enclosure. Plumbing must be in good repair.401 E. Hyde ParkNo violations.Dairy Queen3202 St. Joseph Ave.No violations.Family Dollar809 N. 22nd St.No violations.Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Walls, floor and ceiling must be cleaned regularly. Damaged walls, floors or ceiling must be repaired or replaced.Hornbill Asian Market601 S. Belt HighwayNo violations.Little Caesars2120 Mitchell Ave.Critical violations: Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.Noncritical: Soap must be available at all sinks.Los Compadres815 S. Belt HighwayNo violations.Messanie Grocery Store2001 Messanie St.Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to control the possibility of cross-contamination.MZK Olive Market2403 Olive St.No violations.Nation Mart402 S. Eighth St.No violations.Phil Welch Stadium2600 S.W. ParkwayNo violations.Pronto Café2513 Frederick Ave.No violations.Quick Stop2607 Frederick Ave.No violations.Noncritical: Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly.2143 St. Joseph Ave.Critical violations: Food contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.Sotelo Mexican Restaurant2110 Francis St.No violations.Noncritical: Door seals, hinges, etc. must be properly maintained.Subway1405 Frederick Ave.No violations.6101 Lake Ave.No violations.Taco Johns6110 Lake Ave.No violations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Violation Cafe Food Catering Building Industry Gastronomy Utensil Ceiling Felix Floor School Refrigeration Elementary School Equipment Door Hinge Temperature Commerce Surface Wall Contact Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education CHS attains St. Joseph's first Scholar's Bowl title +2 Education Missouri Western, North Central college near landmark agreement Government Missouri lawmakers hope for strong finish to legislative session Social Services Postal workers to collect food donations Saturday More Local News → 1:14 Friday Morning Storms 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
