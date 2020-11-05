Placeholder Court gavel
ANIMAL NEGLECT

  • Shawn Thomas, $75.

    • ASSAULT

  • Riah Cook, five days in jail.
  • DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
  • Kaleb King, six months of probation.

    • DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

  • Amber Sawyer, $100.
  • Charles Dalbey, $50.50.
  • Nicholas Simmons, $50.50.

    • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

  • Riah Cook, $75.
  • Marquis Wagner, $75.
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • Riah Cook, $100.

    • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

  • Alyssa Hinkle, $60.50.
  • Damon Grippando, $60.50.
  • Jessie Hildebrand, $60.50.
  • Billy Meyer Jr., $60.50.
  • Rockie Reynolds, $60.50.

    • FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

  • James Spicer, $75.
  • Vanessa Holtman, $75.

    • IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE

  • Rebecca Schaeffer, $50.50.
  • Keith Vickers, $50.50.
  • LITTER PERMIT REQUIRED
  • Riah Cook, $250.
  • MAINTENANCE OF STABLES, PET ENCLOSURES
  • Travis Coots, $25.

    • METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE

  • Chad Newman, $25.
  • OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
  • Riah Cook, $60.50.
  • Riah Cook, $60.50.
  • Aaron Warren, $60.50.

    • SPEEDING

  • Latoya Evans, $60.50.
  • Limin Cai, $60.50.
  • Failene Alves, $60.50.
  • Hayley King, $50.50.
  • Sherry Corder, $60.50.
  • Devine Kroening, $60.50.
  • Jeremy Duncan, $70.50.
  • Adam Streeter, $200.
  • Maddysen Walderson, $70.50.

    • STEALING

  • Dallas Lee Wonnell, $250.
  • Riah Cook, 20 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 10 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 10 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, five days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 15 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 20 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 10 days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, three days in jail.
  • Riah Cook, 20 days in jail.
  • Joanna White, 15 days in jail.
  • Joanna White, five days in jail.
  • Joanna White, 10 days in jail.
  • Brandon Buckles, three days in jail.
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
  • Donald Woods, $75.
  • Sharon Jackson, $75.

    • TRESPASSING

  • Riah Cook, $50.
  • Riah Cook, $50.
  • Riah Cook, $50.
  • Riah Cook, $50.
  • Jessie Hildebrand, $50.
  • David Hart, $50.
  • David Hart, $100.
  • Joanna White, $50.

    • YIELDING

  • Carlos Leslie, $75.
  • Connie Welter, $75.