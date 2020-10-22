Placeholder Court gavel
Buy Now

ANIMAL CRUELTY

  • Clyde Dennis, $500.

    • ANIMAL NEGLECT

  • Jessica McKinney, $50.

    • ASSAULT

  • Steven Dee, $250.

    • DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

  • William Walters, $150.
  • Douglas Heck, $75.
  • Amber Baggio, $100.
  • Alex Boller, $100.
  • Jason Rowland, $100.
  • Cesar Chavira, $100.
  • Sarah Coon, $100.
  • Cameron Lowrance, $50.50.

    • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

  • Lauryn Jones, $75.
  • Clinton Moore, $50.
  • Clinton Moore, $75.
  • Clinton Moore, $75
  • Clinton Moore, $75.

    • DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS

  • Amanda Ozenberger, $75.

    • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

  • Joseph Stith Jr., two years of probation.

    • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

  • Mercedes Lona, $100.
  • Mercedes Lona, $100.
  • Larry Newman Jr., $100.

    • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

  • James Washington, $60.50.
  • Charles Blaylock, $60.50.
  • Amber Thorp, $60.50.
  • Kelsea Westbrook, $60.50.
  • Johnny Sifford, $60.50.
  • Kallie Catron, $60.50.
  • Hope Easter, $60.50.
  • Gabriela Ramirez-Gonzalez, $60.50.
  • Corey Shores, $60.50.

    • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

  • Brittany Baskins, $75.

    • IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE

  • Amber Thorp, $50.50.

    • INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER

  • Ricky Parker, $25.
  • Telly Williams, $25.

    • MINOR IN POSSESSION

  • Emma Williams, six months of probation.

    • OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

  • Douglas Chavez-Ajtun, $60.50.

    • PEACE DISTURBANCE

  • Igor Nomokonov, $150.

    • POSSESSION OF DRUGS

  • Mercedes Lona, $250.
  • Shanlee Flowers, six months of probation.
  • Ezekiel Sargent, six months of probation.

    • RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

  • Carroll Arbuckle, $60.50.

    • SPEEDING

  • Courtney Throckmorton, $50.50.
  • Shamar Griffith, $50.50.
  • Tricia Montesdeoca, $60.50.
  • Matthew Johnson, $60.
  • Brandon Hammond, $60.50.
  • Keegon Harrington, $60.50.
  • Dakota Mathew, $60.50.

    • STEALING

  • Kenzlee Flowers, $200.
  • Dennis Kerns, $250.
  • Sema’j Goff, $250.

    • STOP-SIGN VIOLATIONS

  • William Allen, $75.
  • Franz Nelson, $75.
  • Bryan Siebenmorgen, $75.

    • TRESPASSING

  • Clinton Moore, $50.
  • Gary Taylor, $50.

    • TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS

    Timothy Roberts Jr., $60.50.