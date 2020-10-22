ANIMAL CRUELTYClyde Dennis, $500.
ANIMAL NEGLECTJessica McKinney, $50.
ASSAULTSteven Dee, $250.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLEWilliam Walters, $150.Douglas Heck, $75.Amber Baggio, $100.Alex Boller, $100.Jason Rowland, $100.Cesar Chavira, $100.Sarah Coon, $100.Cameron Lowrance, $50.50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCTLauryn Jones, $75.Clinton Moore, $50.Clinton Moore, $75.Clinton Moore, $75Clinton Moore, $75.
DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYSAmanda Ozenberger, $75.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDJoseph Stith Jr., two years of probation.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMercedes Lona, $100.Mercedes Lona, $100.Larry Newman Jr., $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYJames Washington, $60.50.Charles Blaylock, $60.50.Amber Thorp, $60.50.Kelsea Westbrook, $60.50.Johnny Sifford, $60.50.Kallie Catron, $60.50.Hope Easter, $60.50.Gabriela Ramirez-Gonzalez, $60.50.Corey Shores, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSEBrittany Baskins, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATEAmber Thorp, $50.50.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDERRicky Parker, $25.Telly Williams, $25.
MINOR IN POSSESSIONEmma Williams, six months of probation.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIREDDouglas Chavez-Ajtun, $60.50.
PEACE DISTURBANCEIgor Nomokonov, $150.
POSSESSION OF DRUGSMercedes Lona, $250.Shanlee Flowers, six months of probation.Ezekiel Sargent, six months of probation.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONSCarroll Arbuckle, $60.50.
SPEEDINGCourtney Throckmorton, $50.50.Shamar Griffith, $50.50.Tricia Montesdeoca, $60.50.Matthew Johnson, $60.Brandon Hammond, $60.50.Keegon Harrington, $60.50.Dakota Mathew, $60.50.
STEALINGKenzlee Flowers, $200.Dennis Kerns, $250.Sema’j Goff, $250.
STOP-SIGN VIOLATIONSWilliam Allen, $75.Franz Nelson, $75.Bryan Siebenmorgen, $75.
TRESPASSINGClinton Moore, $50.Gary Taylor, $50.
TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS
Timothy Roberts Jr., $60.50.