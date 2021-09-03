Placeholder Court gavel

CARELESS DRIVING

Bobby Watson, $200.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Skyler Talbot, $190.

Nathaniel Fischer, $75.

Derrick Pritt, $100.

Montgomery Saunders, $140.

Kenady Salfrank, $100.

Richard Royal, $100.

Ian Frost, $200.

Kelly Kennedy, $100.

Samantha Shuman, $175.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Gorden Oehring, $100.

Eric Lederer, $75.

DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS

Sarah Kennedy, $60.50.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Ian Frost, two years of probation.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

Gorden Oehring, $150.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bobby Watson, $100.

Samantha Shuman, $150.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Brandon Canterbury, $60.50.

Kristyna Brown, $60.50.

Donna Farthing, $60.50.

Donna Farthing, $60.50.

Aaron Savage, $60.50.

Shawn Meeker, $60.50.

Jack Taylor, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Rocky Clemens, $60.50.

Tommie Jones, $75.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Elizabeth Aylsworth, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Rocky Clemens, $50.50.

LIMITATION ON BACKING

Dylan Berg, $75.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Donna Farthing, $60.50.

Donna Farthing, $60.50.

Talon Johnson, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Laura Jackson, $250.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Kaelee Davis, $75.

SPEEDING

Brayden Andrew, $70.50.

Bobby Watson, $100.

Kristyna Brown, $50.50.

Cory Schlimme, $50.50.

Lexi Fujinami, $50.50.

Jaylee Fernandez, $50.50.

Jordan Roberds, $100.50.

Brandon Noble, $155.50.

STEALING

Kainon Caw, $150.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Melissa Sybert, $75.

TRESPASSING

Donna Farthing, $50.

Jacob Frye, $50.

Ryan Seward, $50.

Ryan Seward, $50.

Thomas Spoonemore, $50.

Trevor Phillips, $50.

