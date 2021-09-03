CARELESS DRIVING
Bobby Watson, $200.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Skyler Talbot, $190.
Nathaniel Fischer, $75.
Derrick Pritt, $100.
Montgomery Saunders, $140.
Kenady Salfrank, $100.
Richard Royal, $100.
Ian Frost, $200.
Kelly Kennedy, $100.
Samantha Shuman, $175.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Gorden Oehring, $100.
Eric Lederer, $75.
DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS
Sarah Kennedy, $60.50.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Ian Frost, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Gorden Oehring, $150.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bobby Watson, $100.
Samantha Shuman, $150.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Brandon Canterbury, $60.50.
Kristyna Brown, $60.50.
Donna Farthing, $60.50.
Aaron Savage, $60.50.
Shawn Meeker, $60.50.
Jack Taylor, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Rocky Clemens, $60.50.
Tommie Jones, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Elizabeth Aylsworth, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Rocky Clemens, $50.50.
LIMITATION ON BACKING
Dylan Berg, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Donna Farthing, $60.50.
Talon Johnson, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Laura Jackson, $250.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Kaelee Davis, $75.
SPEEDING
Brayden Andrew, $70.50.
Bobby Watson, $100.
Kristyna Brown, $50.50.
Cory Schlimme, $50.50.
Lexi Fujinami, $50.50.
Jaylee Fernandez, $50.50.
Jordan Roberds, $100.50.
Brandon Noble, $155.50.
STEALING
Kainon Caw, $150.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Melissa Sybert, $75.
TRESPASSING
Donna Farthing, $50.
Jacob Frye, $50.
Ryan Seward, $50.
Thomas Spoonemore, $50.
Trevor Phillips, $50.
