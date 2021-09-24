Placeholder Court gavel

ASSAULT

Michael Singleton, $200.

CARELESS DRIVING

Jose Perez Villegas, $75.

Mattie Lucas, $75.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Caleb Vaughn, $250.

Caleb Vaughn, $300.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Seth McKinney, $100.

Mason Vette, $190.

Tatum Lyle, $100.

Jonathan Burch, $75.

Jennifer Rigby, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Trevor Despain, $75.

Greggory Penland, $75.

Richard Jones, two days in jail.

Richard Jones, $75.

Joshua Miller, $75.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Roger Toledo Prego, two years of probation.

Conner Cross, two years of probation.

Grace Bailey, two years of probation.

Chad Cottrill, two years of probation.

Penny Groenke, two years of probation.

Jennifer Rigby, two years of probation.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Sheena Kley, $100.

Jessica Uehlin, $100.

Cory Martin, $100.

DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT

Mattie Lucas, $100.

ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDINGS

Shirley Richardson, $50.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Logan Wilson, $60.50.

Joe Violett, $60.50.

Craig Burnes, $60.50.

Donald Heller, $60.50.

Kaylee Mitchell, $60.50.

Bishop Buckner-Ballard, $60.50.

Brandy Tolson, $60.50.

David King, $60.50.

Oscar Carreto-Padilla, $60.50.

Oscar Carreto-Padilla, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Brandye Roderick, $75.

Steven Humes, $75.

Nicholas Ezell, $75.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Angelito James, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Sheeny Kley, $150.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Angelito James, $60.50.

SPEEDING

Jacob Stephens, $100.50.

Terrance Heath, $200.

Emmitt Woods, $155.50.

STEALING

Joshua Taber, five days in jail.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Joe Violett, $75.

Kenyon Williams, $75.

TRESPASSING

Robert Justus III, $50.

Caleb Vaughn $50.

Richard Jones, $50.50.

