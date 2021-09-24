ASSAULT
Michael Singleton, $200.
CARELESS DRIVING
Jose Perez Villegas, $75.
Mattie Lucas, $75.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Caleb Vaughn, $250.
Caleb Vaughn, $300.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Seth McKinney, $100.
Mason Vette, $190.
Tatum Lyle, $100.
Jonathan Burch, $75.
Jennifer Rigby, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Trevor Despain, $75.
Greggory Penland, $75.
Richard Jones, two days in jail.
Richard Jones, $75.
Joshua Miller, $75.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Roger Toledo Prego, two years of probation.
Conner Cross, two years of probation.
Grace Bailey, two years of probation.
Chad Cottrill, two years of probation.
Penny Groenke, two years of probation.
Jennifer Rigby, two years of probation.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Sheena Kley, $100.
Jessica Uehlin, $100.
Cory Martin, $100.
DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT
Mattie Lucas, $100.
ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDINGS
Shirley Richardson, $50.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Logan Wilson, $60.50.
Joe Violett, $60.50.
Craig Burnes, $60.50.
Donald Heller, $60.50.
Kaylee Mitchell, $60.50.
Bishop Buckner-Ballard, $60.50.
Brandy Tolson, $60.50.
David King, $60.50.
Oscar Carreto-Padilla, $60.50.
Oscar Carreto-Padilla, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Brandye Roderick, $75.
Steven Humes, $75.
Nicholas Ezell, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Angelito James, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Sheeny Kley, $150.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Angelito James, $60.50.
SPEEDING
Jacob Stephens, $100.50.
Terrance Heath, $200.
Emmitt Woods, $155.50.
STEALING
Joshua Taber, five days in jail.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Joe Violett, $75.
Kenyon Williams, $75.
TRESPASSING
Robert Justus III, $50.
Caleb Vaughn $50.
Richard Jones, $50.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.