ASSAULT
Roger McKnight, $250.
Shawn Ashford, 10 days in jail.
CARELESS DRIVING
Darryl Wilson, $75.
Skyler Talbot, $75.
Joshua Miller, $150.
Patrick Johnson, $100.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Jacob Fitzpatrick, $200.
Straton Johnson, $200.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Loretta Mansell, $75.
Samantha Shuman, $50.
Christopher Middaugh, $150.
Beth Reinert, $100.
Whitnea Scanlon, $50.
Pamela Holmes, $170.
Danielle Macknight, $100.
Zechariah Perkins, $50.50.
Matthew Aberer, $100.
Joseph Crumb, $100.
Jason Peters, $100.
Cole Gatewood, $160.
Dawson Jones, $150.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Straton Johnson, $100.
Straton Johnson, $75.
Straton Johnson, $100.
Straton Johnson, $100.
Lyndsay Arnold, $50.
Rebecca Ajang, $50.
Rachel Anderson, $200.
Rachel Anderson, $200.
Kentrell Narcisse, $75.
Jacob Fitzpatrick, $75.
Steven Hamaker, $100.
Joshua Miller, $100.
Gary House, $100.
Tara Cooper, $50.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Michael Spears, 2 years probation.
Kaia Sweazie, 2 years probation.
Richard Harby, 2 years probation.
Brooklyn Miller, $250.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
William Clark, $100.
Bernard Whetstine, $100.
Shawn Ashford, $100.
Patrick Johnson, $100.
Jack Reid Jr., $100.
Sarah Gibson, $100.
ENTERING HIGHWAY FROM BUILDING OR ALLEY
Carol Burrell, $75.
ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDINGS
Scottie Briner, $50.
Chad Newman, $50.
Michael Hinton Jr., $50.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Darryl Wilson, $60.50.
Colby Bravo, $60.50.
Jody Erickson, $60.50.
Lea Cooper, $60.50.
Monica Rainer, $60.50.
Jack Reid Jr., $60.50.
Sarah Gibson, $60.50.
Patrick Johnson, $60.50.
Tyra Parsons, $60.50.
Tara Cooper, $60.50.
Devin Burkhart, $60.50.
Alexandro Caro, $60.50.
Alyssa Stout, $60.50.
Shawn Ashford, $60.50.
Shawn Ashford, $60.50.
Toby Hartig, $60.50.
Jade Hossfeld-Moore, $60.50.
Jose Guerra Rivera, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Renee Mortimore, $60.50.
Debora Williams, $75.
Patrick Painter, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Juan Rodriguez, $75.
Andre Melgoza, $75.
Anthony Trower, $75.
Richard Hardy, $75.
Terra Gibson, $75.
HAND/MECHANICAL SIGNALS
Ken Marriott, $60.50.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Emley Weinmann, $50.50.
Tara Cooper, $50.50.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER
Tara Cooper, $50.
LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD
Aries Quiroz, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Norberto Hernanadez Gil, $60.50.
Patrick Johnson, $60.50.
Jose Villanueva, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Shawn Ashford, $150.
Jeffrey Pike, $250.
Elijah Grace, $150.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Daniel Kluver, $75.
RESISTING OR INTERFERING WITH ARREST
Jacob Fitzpatrick, $150.
Patrick Johnson, $100.
SPEEDING
Christopher Gatrel, $50.50.
Cheyann Jonas, $50.50.
William Martorelli, $50.50.
Kinsley Chavez, $50.50.
Leonardo Ceja, $60.50.
Guillermo Rojas-Valencia, $70.50.
Jacob Garza, $155.50.
Sarah Gibson, $60.50.
Ryan Kleyn, $155.50.
Rosa Medina, $60.50.
Fredis Flores, $50.50.
Kayla Pham, $$60.50.
Dakota Heese, $60.50.
Julie Speer, $70.50.
Derick Davila, $155.50.
Austin Meyer, $60.50.
Dakota Peterson, $70.50.
Erica Moppin, $60.50.
Landon Houghton, $70.50.
Lisa Slaybaugh, $100.50.
Malachi Vande-Linde, $70.50.
Michele Pendleton, $50.50.
Jennifer Rodriguez Figueroa, $50.50.
Lindsey Warner, $60.50.
Janice Jimenez-Saavedra, $60.50.
Mackenzie Moss, $70.50.
Dylan Kirkpatrick, $70.50.
Koby Lowe, $70.50.
Kathleen Hale, $50.50.
STEALING
Brian Duquette, $250.
Abel Martinez IV, $200.
Straton Johnson, 5 days in jail.
Straton Johnson, $150.
Curtis Knighten, $300.
Patrick Johnson, 5 days in jail.
Marcus Elbert, $250.
Gary House, 5 days in jail.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Randy Parker, $75.
David Twombly, $75.
TRESPASSING
Nicholas Klepees, $50.
Clay Novak, $50.
Elizabeth Price, $50.
Brent Lewis, $50.
Kendra Stuart, $50.
Jeffrey Pike, $50.
William Weimar, $50.
Shon Sprake, $50.
James Baber, $50.
James Baber, $50.
James Baber, $50.
James Baber, $50.
James Baber, $50.
Rebecca Ajang, $50.
Rebecca Ajang, $50.
Rebecca Ajang, $50.
Arthur Ballard, $50.
Karon Bricker, $50.
TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS
Blaine Martin, $75.
YIELDING
Judy Meeks, $75.
Trevor McClain, $75.
