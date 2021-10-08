Placeholder Court gavel

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Justin Hall, $50.

Justin Hall, $50.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Misty Krauss, $49.50.

CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY

Jared Hatton, $100.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Lashi Ewing, $50.

Lashi Ewing, $50.50.

Tyron Mull, $100.

Memphis Kretzer, $120.

Samantha Clark, $100.

Mary Beesley, $75.

Derek Hoyt, $100.

Joseph Fierros, $100.

Taryn Smith, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Travis Bellomy II, $75.

Jeremy Martin, $100.

Charles Wright, $100.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Samantha Krull, two years of probation.

Samantha Clark, two years of probation.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Jeremy Martin, $100.

Justin Hall, $100.

Justin Hall, $100.

Justin Hall, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Tiffany Pimentel, $60.50.

Marion White Jr., $60.50.

Marzella Davis, $60.50.

Kimberly Mosier, $60.50.

Douglas Dudley, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Emily McLaughlin, $75.

Juan Moro Velez, $75.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Keri Clinton, $75.

Tyler Westlake, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE

Robert Tolson, $50.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

John Nichols, $250.

Joseph Wilson, $150.

Justin Hall, $250.

Renessa Dowell, $250.

SPEEDING

Kimberly Schott, $60.50.

Jerry Severt Jr., $60.50.

Russell Stout, $50.50.

Sharon Glunt, $50.50.

Marzella Davis, $60.50.

Jacob Faris, $60.50.

Zachary Gibson, $70.50.

Greffen Taylor, $155.50.

STEALING

Tanner Ray Young, two days in jail.

Mitchell Briegel, five days in jail.

TRESPASSING

Tanner Ray Young, $50.

Tanner Ray Young, $50.

Justin Hall, $50.

Justin Hall, $50.

Keenan Henton, $50.

Raymond Harding, $50.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.