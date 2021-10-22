Placeholder Court gavel

ANIMAL NEGLECT

Brianna Abbott-Taggart, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Misty Krauss, $75.

Alicia Johnson, $75.

Christopher Hart, $75.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Keshana Jones, $150.

Shalena Gibson, $100.

Geoffrey Axmacher, $50.50.

Walter Veale, $75.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Seth Herring, $150.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Zachary Haggstrom, 2 years probation.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Misty Krauss, $60.50.

Javin Burgess, $60.50.

Stacie Spencer, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Alicia Johnson, $75.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Joshua Elder, $75.

Andrew Kar, $75.

INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER

Shaun Phinney, $25.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Sinako Bernard, $75.

SPEEDING

Harlan Horst, $50.50.

Guillermo Santoyo Zedillo, $60.50.

Austin Power, $60.50.

Beshir Said, $60.50.

Megan Rice, $50.50.

STEALING

Shence White, 2 days in jail.

Christopher Kennedy, 2 days in jail.

TRESPASSING

Shence White, $50.

USE OF ONE-WAY STREET

Dawson Sosa, $75.

