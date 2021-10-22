ANIMAL NEGLECT
Brianna Abbott-Taggart, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Misty Krauss, $75.
Alicia Johnson, $75.
Christopher Hart, $75.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Keshana Jones, $150.
Shalena Gibson, $100.
Geoffrey Axmacher, $50.50.
Walter Veale, $75.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Seth Herring, $150.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Zachary Haggstrom, 2 years probation.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Misty Krauss, $60.50.
Javin Burgess, $60.50.
Stacie Spencer, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Alicia Johnson, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Joshua Elder, $75.
Andrew Kar, $75.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER
Shaun Phinney, $25.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Sinako Bernard, $75.
SPEEDING
Harlan Horst, $50.50.
Guillermo Santoyo Zedillo, $60.50.
Austin Power, $60.50.
Beshir Said, $60.50.
Megan Rice, $50.50.
STEALING
Shence White, 2 days in jail.
Christopher Kennedy, 2 days in jail.
TRESPASSING
Shence White, $50.
USE OF ONE-WAY STREET
Dawson Sosa, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.