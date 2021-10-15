BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Justin Hall, $50.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Misty Krauss, $49.50.
CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY
Jared Hatton, $100.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Lashi Ewing, $50.
Tyron Mull, $100.
Memphis Kretzer, $120.
Samantha Clark, $100.
Mary Beesley, $75.
Derek Hoyt, $100.
Joseph Fierros, $100.
Taryn Smith, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Travis Bellomy II, $75.
Jeremy Martin, $100.
Charles Wright, $100.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Samantha Krull, two years of probation.
Samantha Clark, two years of probation.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Jeremy Martin, $100.
Justin Hall, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTiffany Pimentel, $60.50.
Marion White Jr., $60.50.
Marzella Davis, $60.50.
Kimberly Mosier, $60.50.
Douglas Dudley, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Emily McLaughlin, $75.
Juan Moro Velez, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Keri Clinton, $75.
Tyler Westlake, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Robert Tolson, $50.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
John Nichols, $250.
Joseph Wilson, $150.
Justin Hall, $250.
Renessa Dowell, $250.
SPEEDING
Kimberly Schott, $60.50.
Jerry Severt Jr., $60.50.
Russell Stout, $50.50.
Sharon Glunt, $50.50.
Marzella Davis, $60.50.
Jacob Faris, $60.50.
Zachary Gibson, $70.50.
Greffen Taylor, $155.50.
STEALING
Tanner Ray Young, two days in jail.
Mitchell Briegel, five days in jail.
TRESPASSING
Tanner Ray Young, $50.
Justin Hall, $50.
Keenan Henton, $50.
Raymond Harding, $50.
