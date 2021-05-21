Placeholder Court gavel

ASSAULT

Myra Bernard, three days in jail.

Michael Burgess, $250.

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Christopher Lebow, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Jennifer Milbourne, $75.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Thomas Gibson, $49.50.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Camden Benitz, $150.

Dylan McConnell, $50.50.

Keren Mauricio, $120.

Peter Liles, $150.

Conner Blake, $120.

Lylie Rockey, $75.

Marquisha Barnett, $100.

Ashley Graves, $120.

Tyler Jaramillo, $50.50.

Brandi Lopez, $175.

Amber Allsbury, $100.

Brett Gross, $150.

Summer Bebee, $150.

Mitchell Gray, $150.

Richard Fasching, $100.

Hunter Deming, $75.

Kelsey Stout, $100.

Bryson Smoke, $150.

Julia Stahlhuth, $100.

Shataria Bushrod, $75.

Ian Scott, $150.

Kade Conaway, $100.

Mayqueni Chile Perez, $250.

Mark Vollintine, $100.

Jacqueline McClure, $100.

Natalie George, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Camaron Goble, $100.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Tyler Jaramillo, two years of probation.

Summer Bebee, two years of probation.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Kenneth Harris, $200.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Dylan McConnell, $60.50.

Krystal Brady, $60.50.

Aaron Waller, $60.50.

Katina Helton, $60.50.

Kevin Rucker, $60.50.

Greggory Richey, $60.50.

Jacob Ellison, $60.50.

Michael Burgess, $50.

Michael Burgess, $60.50.

Michael Burgess, $50.

David Rich, $50.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Vincent Westcott, $75.

Felicia Moore, $75.

Tyrone Ginn, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Kevin Rucker, $50.50.

INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT

Raymond Younce, $150.

INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER

Michael Burgess, $50.

LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD

Passion Higgins, $75.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Todd Hughs, $60.50.

Chaska Zirkle, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Rose Pettibon, $250.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Rodney Griggs, $60.50.

SPEEDING

Charles Hart, $60.50.

Haley Mihelic, $70.50.

Kelsey Amos, $50.50.

Blaine Wells, $70.50.

Luke Brown, $60.50.

William Barber, $70.50.

Michael Lynn, $70.50.

Pierce Keller, $70.50.

Raymond Deleon, $60.50.

Jacqueline Menini, $60.50.

Ronny Rathmann, $70.50.

STEALING

Rose Pettibon, $150.

Tasha Pike, six months of probation.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Kevin Tracy, $60.50.

Lance Pollard, $60.50.

TRESPASSING

Raymond Younce, $50.

Jesse Taylor, $50.

Myra Bernard, $50.

Katina Helton, $50.

Colton Rosenbusch, $50.

YIELDING

Mang Par, $75.

