ASSAULT
Myra Bernard, three days in jail.
Michael Burgess, $250.
BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Christopher Lebow, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Jennifer Milbourne, $75.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Thomas Gibson, $49.50.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Camden Benitz, $150.
Dylan McConnell, $50.50.
Keren Mauricio, $120.
Peter Liles, $150.
Conner Blake, $120.
Lylie Rockey, $75.
Marquisha Barnett, $100.
Ashley Graves, $120.
Tyler Jaramillo, $50.50.
Brandi Lopez, $175.
Amber Allsbury, $100.
Brett Gross, $150.
Summer Bebee, $150.
Mitchell Gray, $150.
Richard Fasching, $100.
Hunter Deming, $75.
Kelsey Stout, $100.
Bryson Smoke, $150.
Julia Stahlhuth, $100.
Shataria Bushrod, $75.
Ian Scott, $150.
Kade Conaway, $100.
Mayqueni Chile Perez, $250.
Mark Vollintine, $100.
Jacqueline McClure, $100.
Natalie George, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Camaron Goble, $100.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Tyler Jaramillo, two years of probation.
Summer Bebee, two years of probation.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Kenneth Harris, $200.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Dylan McConnell, $60.50.
Krystal Brady, $60.50.
Aaron Waller, $60.50.
Katina Helton, $60.50.
Kevin Rucker, $60.50.
Greggory Richey, $60.50.
Jacob Ellison, $60.50.
Michael Burgess, $50.
Michael Burgess, $60.50.
Michael Burgess, $50.
David Rich, $50.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Vincent Westcott, $75.
Felicia Moore, $75.
Tyrone Ginn, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Kevin Rucker, $50.50.
INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT
Raymond Younce, $150.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER
Michael Burgess, $50.
LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD
Passion Higgins, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Todd Hughs, $60.50.
Chaska Zirkle, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Rose Pettibon, $250.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Rodney Griggs, $60.50.
SPEEDING
Charles Hart, $60.50.
Haley Mihelic, $70.50.
Kelsey Amos, $50.50.
Blaine Wells, $70.50.
Luke Brown, $60.50.
William Barber, $70.50.
Michael Lynn, $70.50.
Pierce Keller, $70.50.
Raymond Deleon, $60.50.
Jacqueline Menini, $60.50.
Ronny Rathmann, $70.50.
STEALING
Rose Pettibon, $150.
Tasha Pike, six months of probation.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Kevin Tracy, $60.50.
Lance Pollard, $60.50.
TRESPASSING
Raymond Younce, $50.
Jesse Taylor, $50.
Myra Bernard, $50.
Katina Helton, $50.
Colton Rosenbusch, $50.
YIELDING
Mang Par, $75.
