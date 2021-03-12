{h2}BUILDING CODE VIOLATION{/h2}
Eric Brown, $50.
{h2}CARELESS DRIVING{/h2}Christopher Escobar, $75.
Deborah Lawrence, $75.
{h2}DEFECTIVE VEHICLE{/h2}Antonio Brim, $50.50.
Tryston Clemens, $100.
Tryston Clemens, $150.
River Sisk, $150.
Kurtiz Knox, $170.
Daniel Deaces, $75.
Jackie West, $50.50.
Matthew Embrey, $80.
Oneather Lewis, $75.
{h2}DISORDERLY CONDUCT{/h2}Mercy Tudey, $50.
Mercy Tudey, $75.
{h2}DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS{/h2}Cherie Newton, $75.
{h2}DRUG PARAPHERNALIA{/h2}Jason Bennett, $100.
Jacob Andes, $100.
{h2}FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY{/h2}Gary Ford, $60.50.
Christopher Escobar, $60.50.
David Rix, $60.50.
Tracey Campbell, $60.50.
Lori Stone, $60.50.
James McClain Jr., $60.50.
Derek Barmann, $60.50.
Abigail Chilcoat, $60.50.
Kidane Gashai, $60.50.
Joshua Blanton, $60.50.
Adam Brown, $60.50.
Freddie Ritter Jr., $60.50.
Kelley Burford, $60.50.
Kirstin Young, $60.50.
Michelle Hewitt, $60.50.
Alyssa McKnight, $60.50.
Sarah Hobson, $60.50.
Shae Silvey, $60.50.
Connie Briscoe, $60.50.
Megan Dahlhauser, $60.50.
Sarah Sommers, $60.50.
{h2}FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE{/h2}Theresa Zawodny Walkup, $60.50.
Alyssa McKnight, $60.50.
Matthew Streit, $75.
{h2}FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE{/h2}Antonio Brim, $80.50.
{h2}FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE{/h2}Kristin Moore, $75.
{h2}GENERAL RESPONSIBILITY OF MINORS{/h2}Austin Meyer, $25.
{h2}HAND/MECHANICAL SIGNALS{/h2}Eileen McClead, $60.50.
{h2}LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD{/h2}Virginia Mitchell, $75.
Diane McEnaney, $75.
{h2}MAINTENANCE OF PROPERTY/PROHIBITED VEHICLE{/h2}Janet Didlo, $100.
{h2}OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED{/h2}Juan Tercero, $60.50.
Regina Power, $60.50.
{h2}RESISTING OR INTERFERING WITH ARREST{/h2}Bryson Price-Taylor, $100.
{h2}SPEEDING{/h2}Ron Hook, $50.50.
Jupiter Sisk, $50.50.
Mia McKinney, $70.50.
Valerie Fattig, $70.50.
Toni Peglow, $70.50.
Lexi Turner, $60.50.
Mckenzie Nowell, $60.50.
Jessica Rodriguez, $70.50.
Rubio Sanchez, $70.50.
Allison Herbig, $70.50.
Angki Francis, $50.50.
Emma Tipton, $50.50.
Rosa Boyle, $50.50.
Ramon Robinson, $60.50.
Brandi Bilderback, $60.50.
Sarah Sommers, $100.50.
Janie Camplese, $60.50.
{h2}STEALING{/h2}Whitney Ballard, $500.
{h2}STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS{/h2}Ellen Pawling, $75.
{h2}TRESPASSING{/h2}Martines Penn, $50.50.
Christine Gilmore, $50.
Christine Gilmore, $50.
{h2}YIELDING{/h2}Michael Garvey, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.