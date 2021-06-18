Placeholder Court gavel

ANIMAL NEGLECT

Alfred Buchanan, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $75.

Jayce Moore, $75.

CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY

Jeffery Landrus, $100.

Mark Zuptich, $100.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Alan Murphy, $100.

Melandy Meyer, $50.50.

Ryan Scroggins, $75.

Blake Miller, $100.

Blake Miller, $100.

Jessica Lee, $205.50.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Paul Davis, $100.

Paul Davis, $100.

Paul Davis, $100.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

Cordel Hicks, $150.

DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT

Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $100.

ENTERING HIGHWAY FROM BUILDING OR ALLEY

Christine Pedersen, $75.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Laquena Martin, $60.50.

Andrew Carmichael, $60.50.

Ashley Bowles, $60.50.

Zackary Dovel, $60.50.

Cody Ward, $60.50.

Drew Long, $60.50.

Tariah Fry, $60.50.

Charley Lundy, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Janece Roach, $75.

I

MPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Jayce Moore, $50.50.

Cody Ward, $50.50.

METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE

Jayce Moore, $50.50.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $60.50.

Dylan Oliphant, $60.50.

POSSESSION/USE OF SOLVENTS

Daylon Bomar, $100.

Daylon Bomar, $100.

Daylon Bomar, $100.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Allison Lee, $75.

SPEEDING

John-Michael Hriso, $70.50.

Edward Henderson, $70.50.

William Hall II, $70.50.

Alethea Curenton, $70.50.

Aaron Wright, $100.50.

Dillion Palmer, $50.50.

Ricky Cox II, $70.50.

Clarissa Reynolds, $100.50.

Heather Gagnon, $100.50.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

John Morgan, $60.50.

TRESPASSING

Daylon Bomar, $50.

Daylon Bomar, $50.

YIELDING

Megan Debee, $75.

