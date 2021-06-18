ANIMAL NEGLECT
Alfred Buchanan, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $75.
Jayce Moore, $75.
CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY
Jeffery Landrus, $100.
Mark Zuptich, $100.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Alan Murphy, $100.
Melandy Meyer, $50.50.
Ryan Scroggins, $75.
Blake Miller, $100.
Blake Miller, $100.
Jessica Lee, $205.50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Paul Davis, $100.
Paul Davis, $100.
Paul Davis, $100.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Cordel Hicks, $150.
DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT
Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $100.
ENTERING HIGHWAY FROM BUILDING OR ALLEY
Christine Pedersen, $75.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Laquena Martin, $60.50.
Andrew Carmichael, $60.50.
Ashley Bowles, $60.50.
Zackary Dovel, $60.50.
Cody Ward, $60.50.
Drew Long, $60.50.
Tariah Fry, $60.50.
Charley Lundy, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Janece Roach, $75.
I
MPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Jayce Moore, $50.50.
Cody Ward, $50.50.
METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE
Jayce Moore, $50.50.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Katelyn Thornhill-Lawrence, $60.50.
Dylan Oliphant, $60.50.
POSSESSION/USE OF SOLVENTS
Daylon Bomar, $100.
Daylon Bomar, $100.
Daylon Bomar, $100.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Allison Lee, $75.
SPEEDING
John-Michael Hriso, $70.50.
Edward Henderson, $70.50.
William Hall II, $70.50.
Alethea Curenton, $70.50.
Aaron Wright, $100.50.
Dillion Palmer, $50.50.
Ricky Cox II, $70.50.
Clarissa Reynolds, $100.50.
Heather Gagnon, $100.50.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
John Morgan, $60.50.
TRESPASSING
Daylon Bomar, $50.
Daylon Bomar, $50.
YIELDING
Megan Debee, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.