ANIMAL NEGLECT

Heather Haynes, $50.

CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY

Victoria Orton, $100.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Edward Grace, $250.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Jon Monette, $75.

Rodney Guthrie, $120.

Robert McCracken, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Kelsey Dawson, $50.

Drew Graham, $75.

Keri Gardner, $75.

DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS

Karissa Dobosz, $75.

Timothy Ptomey, $75.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Mark Milbourne, two years of probation.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Keri Gardner, $100.

Larry Limley, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Olivia Sweiger, $60.50.

Joseph Wilson, $60.50.

Kelsey Dawson, $60.50.

Jennifer Moreland, $60.50.

Madison Kuhnert, $60.50.

Samanthe Heckman, $60.50.

Marlin Culver, $60.50.

Takie Greene, $60.50.

Mark Current, $60.50.

John Garcia Jr., $60.50.

Jesus Calvo Comas, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Danielle Hughes, $75.

Gavin Angst, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Dalanie Kurtz, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Hector Rosario Jr., $50.50.

INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT

Joseph Wilson, $100.

LITTER PERMIT REQUIRED

Michelle Wilfong, $100.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Jason Blake, $150.

SPEEDING

David Daggs Jr., $70.50.

Xavier Woods, $50.50.

Hunter Helton, $60.50.

Becky Cool, $60.50.

Scott Banks, $70.50.

Ryan Orcutt, $50.50.

Robin Longoria, $60.50.

Christinia Ballah, $100.50.

Cody Pinson, $70.50.

Connie Pauly, $100.50.

STEALING

Michael Nolan, $200.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Sara Mace, $60.50.

Justin Barnett, $75.

Maleah Wolfenbarger, $75.

TRESPASSING

Darryl Coston, $50.

Michael Hughes, $50.

Timothy Clark, $50.

Kirby Walls, $50.

Ishiah Thompson, $50.

VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES

Richard Kamler, $25.

YIELDING

Erica Beadles, $75.

