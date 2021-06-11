ANIMAL NEGLECT
Heather Haynes, $50.
CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY
Victoria Orton, $100.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Edward Grace, $250.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Jon Monette, $75.
Rodney Guthrie, $120.
Robert McCracken, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Kelsey Dawson, $50.
Drew Graham, $75.
Keri Gardner, $75.
DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS
Karissa Dobosz, $75.
Timothy Ptomey, $75.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Mark Milbourne, two years of probation.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Keri Gardner, $100.
Larry Limley, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Olivia Sweiger, $60.50.
Joseph Wilson, $60.50.
Kelsey Dawson, $60.50.
Jennifer Moreland, $60.50.
Madison Kuhnert, $60.50.
Samanthe Heckman, $60.50.
Marlin Culver, $60.50.
Takie Greene, $60.50.
Mark Current, $60.50.
John Garcia Jr., $60.50.
Jesus Calvo Comas, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Danielle Hughes, $75.
Gavin Angst, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Dalanie Kurtz, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Hector Rosario Jr., $50.50.
INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT
Joseph Wilson, $100.
LITTER PERMIT REQUIRED
Michelle Wilfong, $100.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Jason Blake, $150.
SPEEDING
David Daggs Jr., $70.50.
Xavier Woods, $50.50.
Hunter Helton, $60.50.
Becky Cool, $60.50.
Scott Banks, $70.50.
Ryan Orcutt, $50.50.
Robin Longoria, $60.50.
Christinia Ballah, $100.50.
Cody Pinson, $70.50.
Connie Pauly, $100.50.
STEALING
Michael Nolan, $200.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Sara Mace, $60.50.
Justin Barnett, $75.
Maleah Wolfenbarger, $75.
TRESPASSING
Darryl Coston, $50.
Michael Hughes, $50.
Timothy Clark, $50.
Kirby Walls, $50.
Ishiah Thompson, $50.
VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES
Richard Kamler, $25.
YIELDING
Erica Beadles, $75.
