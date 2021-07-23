ASSAULT
Amy Nussbeck, $200.
BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Rachel Burtis, $50.
Rachel Burtis, $50.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Angki Francis, $49.50.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Michael York, $200.
Chase Pollard, $200.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Christopher Martinez, $175.
Christopher Martinez, $100.
DISORDERLY
CONDUCT
Kevin Weston, $50.
Rachel Richey, $150.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Saidee McMillan, $100.
ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDINGS
Saidee McMillan, $50.
Saidee McMillan, $50.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Michael Elliott, $60.50.
Richard Berry, $60.50.
Ramon Ontiveros, $60.50.
Ashton Bryant, $60.50.
Joseph Walker, $60.50.
Mackenzie Donahue, $60.50.
Celia Pinzino, $60.50.
Laci Collings, $60.50.
Corbin Hanson, $60.50.
Laura Jacobs, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Cayden Martin, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Gabriel Davis, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE
Mackenzie Donahue, $50.50.
Laura Jacobs, $50.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Saidee McMillan, $150.
Richard Sowell, $250.
Laci Collings, $150.
RECKLESS DRIVING
Trevor Kirsch, $100.
RESTRICTED TURN SIGNS
Lee Worley, $75.50.
SPEEDING
Stacy Smith, $60.50.
Zebulon Auxier, $60.50.
Andrew Gerhardt, $70.50.
Joseph Walker, $50.50.
Laci Collings, $100.50.
Hannah White, $100.50.
Rebecca Eidenshink-Tebeest, $50.50.
STEALING
Rachel Burtis, 5 days in jail.
Rachel Burtis, 3 days in jail.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Donald Taylor, $75.
TRESPASSING
Rachel Richey, $50.
Timothy Clark, $50.
Rachel Burtis, $50.
Rachel Burtis, $50.
USE OF ONE-WAY STREET
Tamika Wilson, $75.
VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES
Rachel Burtis, $50.
