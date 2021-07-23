Placeholder Court gavel

ASSAULT

Amy Nussbeck, $200.

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Rachel Burtis, $50.

Rachel Burtis, $50.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Angki Francis, $49.50.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Michael York, $200.

Chase Pollard, $200.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Christopher Martinez, $175.

Christopher Martinez, $100.

DISORDERLY

CONDUCT

Kevin Weston, $50.

Rachel Richey, $150.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Saidee McMillan, $100.

ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDINGS

Saidee McMillan, $50.

Saidee McMillan, $50.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Michael Elliott, $60.50.

Richard Berry, $60.50.

Ramon Ontiveros, $60.50.

Ashton Bryant, $60.50.

Joseph Walker, $60.50.

Mackenzie Donahue, $60.50.

Celia Pinzino, $60.50.

Laci Collings, $60.50.

Corbin Hanson, $60.50.

Laura Jacobs, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Cayden Martin, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Gabriel Davis, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/CERTIFICATE

Mackenzie Donahue, $50.50.

Laura Jacobs, $50.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Saidee McMillan, $150.

Richard Sowell, $250.

Laci Collings, $150.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Trevor Kirsch, $100.

RESTRICTED TURN SIGNS

Lee Worley, $75.50.

SPEEDING

Stacy Smith, $60.50.

Zebulon Auxier, $60.50.

Andrew Gerhardt, $70.50.

Joseph Walker, $50.50.

Laci Collings, $100.50.

Hannah White, $100.50.

Rebecca Eidenshink-Tebeest, $50.50.

STEALING

Rachel Burtis, 5 days in jail.

Rachel Burtis, 3 days in jail.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Donald Taylor, $75.

TRESPASSING

Rachel Richey, $50.

Timothy Clark, $50.

Rachel Burtis, $50.

Rachel Burtis, $50.

USE OF ONE-WAY STREET

Tamika Wilson, $75.

VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES

Rachel Burtis, $50.

