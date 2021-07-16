Placeholder Court gavel

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Kelvin Lukehart, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Reanna Ogden, $75.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Ryan Kendall, $50.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Christal Montgomery, $100.

Teresa Cabrera, $75.

Darlene Close, $100.

Imrit Athwal, $75.

Michael Teaney, $100.

Vincent De’Angelis, $175.

John Roe, $100.

Alexis Gonzales, $75.

Breanna Baker, $100.

Christopher Caver, $150.

Kathryn Bullimore, $100.

Michael Schnurr, $120.

Rhonda Yager, $100.

Jackson Scheib, $140.

Taylor Lake, $75.

Jeremy Molloy, $50.50.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Korey Barnhill, $100.

David Henderson, $100.

David Henderson, $100.

Alafen Kawaichy, $50.

DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS

Gary Poindexter, $75.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Korey Barnhill, $100.

David Henderson, $100.

Nathan Montgomery, $250.

Nathan Montgomery, $100.

Tomas Nieves, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Cassandra Larkin, $60.50.

Brandon Mann, $60.50.

Jordan Perkins, $60.50.

Elizabeth Seiter, $60.50.

Nathan Montgomery, $60.50.

Sharon Miller, $60.50.

Wilber Rojas-Gomez, $60.50.

Reanna Ogden, $60.50.

Kayla Crockett, $60.50.

Jorge Munoz, $60.50.

David King, $60.50.

Deshon Lee, $60.50.

Jessica Lopez, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Kenyon Hurst, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Deshon Lee, $50.50.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Tracy Ferguson, $60.50.

Tomas Nieves, $60.50.

Uriemwa Juma, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Isaac Harrison, $150.

Nathan Montgomery, $150.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Twilla Powers, $75.

RESTRICTED TURN SIGNS

Lee Worley, $75.50.

SPEEDING

Kolby Barnett, $60.50.

Traci Gladman, $60.50.

Derek Roe, $60.50.

Nicole Fox-Sowell, $70.50.

Betty Whittaker, $70.50.

Matthew Fife, $60.50.

Cameron Tate, $60.50.

Taylor Bellomy, $60.50.

Cassandra Larkin, $100.50.

Jessica Sachen, $155.50.

Deshon Lee, $150.

STEALING

Sharon Miller, $250.

Jillian Carr, $200.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Karen Eslinger, $75.

Courtney Warner, $75.

TRESPASSING

Jeffrey Bly, $50.

Brent Lewis, $50.

Cayge Allen, $50.

Cayge Allen, $50.

Jarod Martin Jr., $50.

Sharon Miller, $50.

VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES

Kelvin Lukehart, $50.

YIELDING

Larry Bryson, $75.

