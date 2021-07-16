BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Kelvin Lukehart, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Reanna Ogden, $75.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Ryan Kendall, $50.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Christal Montgomery, $100.
Teresa Cabrera, $75.
Darlene Close, $100.
Imrit Athwal, $75.
Michael Teaney, $100.
Vincent De’Angelis, $175.
John Roe, $100.
Alexis Gonzales, $75.
Breanna Baker, $100.
Christopher Caver, $150.
Kathryn Bullimore, $100.
Michael Schnurr, $120.
Rhonda Yager, $100.
Jackson Scheib, $140.
Taylor Lake, $75.
Jeremy Molloy, $50.50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Korey Barnhill, $100.
David Henderson, $100.
David Henderson, $100.
Alafen Kawaichy, $50.
DRIVING ON LANED ROADWAYS
Gary Poindexter, $75.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Korey Barnhill, $100.
David Henderson, $100.
Nathan Montgomery, $250.
Nathan Montgomery, $100.
Tomas Nieves, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Cassandra Larkin, $60.50.
Brandon Mann, $60.50.
Jordan Perkins, $60.50.
Elizabeth Seiter, $60.50.
Nathan Montgomery, $60.50.
Sharon Miller, $60.50.
Wilber Rojas-Gomez, $60.50.
Reanna Ogden, $60.50.
Kayla Crockett, $60.50.
Jorge Munoz, $60.50.
David King, $60.50.
Deshon Lee, $60.50.
Jessica Lopez, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Kenyon Hurst, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Deshon Lee, $50.50.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Tracy Ferguson, $60.50.
Tomas Nieves, $60.50.
Uriemwa Juma, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Isaac Harrison, $150.
Nathan Montgomery, $150.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Twilla Powers, $75.
RESTRICTED TURN SIGNS
Lee Worley, $75.50.
SPEEDING
Kolby Barnett, $60.50.
Traci Gladman, $60.50.
Derek Roe, $60.50.
Nicole Fox-Sowell, $70.50.
Betty Whittaker, $70.50.
Matthew Fife, $60.50.
Cameron Tate, $60.50.
Taylor Bellomy, $60.50.
Cassandra Larkin, $100.50.
Jessica Sachen, $155.50.
Deshon Lee, $150.
STEALING
Sharon Miller, $250.
Jillian Carr, $200.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Karen Eslinger, $75.
Courtney Warner, $75.
TRESPASSING
Jeffrey Bly, $50.
Brent Lewis, $50.
Cayge Allen, $50.
Cayge Allen, $50.
Jarod Martin Jr., $50.
Sharon Miller, $50.
VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES
Kelvin Lukehart, $50.
YIELDING
Larry Bryson, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.