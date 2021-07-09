ANIMAL NEGLECT
Evelyn Reynolds, $50.
Peggy Miller, $50.
ASSAULT
Starlitegene Bailey, $150.
Brice Hunt, $200.
BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Melissa Dawson, $50.
Haley Todd, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Joshua Rucker, $75.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Daytona Davis, $49.50.
CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY
Pilar Sasso, $100.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Jessica Lukehart, $75.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Raymond Miller, $25.
Raeanne Eckert, $150.
Ty Binder, $110.
Kendra Cox, $150.
Brandi Kemper, $150.
Taylor Faucett, $100.
Emily Bercegay, $75.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Sonie Moore, $75.
Tracy Ferguson, $100.
Devin Townsend, $75.
Timothy Miller, $100.
Timothy Miller, $150.
Brice Hunt, $100.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Gahunde Munyankuyo, $300.
Michael Crockett, $300.
Miranda Stafford, two years of probation.
Gondo Omae, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
James Helton, $250.
James Helton, $150.
James Helton, three days in jail.
James Helton, five days in jail.
DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT
Winona Corcoran, $100.
Timothy Miller, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Navada McEvoy, $60.50.
James Helton, $60.50.
James Helton, $60.50.
Betty Sue Fanning, $60.50.
James Deyarmon, $60.50.
James Deyarmon, $60.50.
Jacob Simmons, $60.50.
Lucille Gnitt, $60.50.
Tracy Eickelmann, $60.50.
Gerald Williams Jr., $60.50.
Ashley Bowles, $60.50.
Samantha Bennett, $60.50.
Christopher McNeely, $60.50.
Deanna Scofield, $60.50.
Erving Alvarez-Ramirez, $60.50.
Amanda McDowell, $60.50.
Cynthia Blakley, $60.50.
Matthew Walker, $60.50.
Matthew Walker, $60.50.
Brett Roderick, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Nathan Collier, $60.50.
Gregory Smith, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Christopher McNeely, $50.50.
Matthew Walker, $50.50.
James Deyarmon, $50.50.
Betty Sue Fanning, $50.50.
Kristen Smith, $50.50.
Casandra Chaffin, $50.50.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER
Starlitegene Bailey, $25.
MAINTENANCE OF PROPERTY/PROHIBITED VEHICLE
James McCarthy, $100.
MINOR IN POSSESSION
Brice Hunt, $100.
OBEDIENCE TO SIGNS, SIGNALS, DEVICES
Myranda Hellerich, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Brittany Fuston, $60.50.
Daytona Davis, $60.50.
Daytona Davis, $60.50.
Brandon Martin, $60.50.
Amanda McDowell, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Timothy Miller, $250.
Michael Russell, $150.
SPEEDING
Lucille Gnitt, $60.50.
Andrew Lowe, $70.50.
Logan Clark, $70.50.
Patrick Rivera, $70.50.
Betty Sue Fanning, $100.50.
Elliott Gilmour, $70.50.
Deanthony Wheeler, $100.50.
Bobbie Walts, $50.50.
Sandra Hamilton, $60.50.
Matthew Stocking, $60.50.
Joel Alvarez Martinez, $100.50.
Anthony West, $60.50.
Brandon Mann, $100.50.
Kaleigh Nold, $60.50.
Roy Acosta Vera, $70.50.
Jeffrey Wigh, $100.50.
Timothy Snawerdt, $100.50.
Peggy Kendzora, $50.50.
Makayla Gratts, $50.50.
Daniel Frazier, $50.50.
Tristyn Butterfield, $70.50.
Alexis Jumps, $70.50.
Philip Weaver, $100.50.
Gerald Talley, $100.50.
STEALING
Nathan Chavez, $250.
Nathan Chavez, $150.
Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.
Timothy Miller, 10 days in jail.
Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.
Timothy Miller, $200.
Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.
Juana Vargas Lopez, $200.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Tracy James, $60.50.
James Caceres, $60.50.
Christopher Behrns, $75.
Jerald Gates, $75.
TRESPASSING
Timothy Miller, $50.
Timothy Miller, $50.
VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES
Bryan McDaniel, $50.
YIELDING
Robert Majeske, $75.
Autumn Westcott, $75.
