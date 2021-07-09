Placeholder Court gavel

ANIMAL NEGLECT

Evelyn Reynolds, $50.

Peggy Miller, $50.

ASSAULT

Starlitegene Bailey, $150.

Brice Hunt, $200.

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Melissa Dawson, $50.

Haley Todd, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Joshua Rucker, $75.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Daytona Davis, $49.50.

CREATING/MAINTAINING NUISANCE ON PROPERTY

Pilar Sasso, $100.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Jessica Lukehart, $75.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Raymond Miller, $25.

Raeanne Eckert, $150.

Ty Binder, $110.

Kendra Cox, $150.

Brandi Kemper, $150.

Taylor Faucett, $100.

Emily Bercegay, $75.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Sonie Moore, $75.

Tracy Ferguson, $100.

Devin Townsend, $75.

Timothy Miller, $100.

Timothy Miller, $150.

Brice Hunt, $100.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Gahunde Munyankuyo, $300.

Michael Crockett, $300.

Miranda Stafford, two years of probation.

Gondo Omae, two years of probation.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

James Helton, $250.

James Helton, $150.

James Helton, three days in jail.

James Helton, five days in jail.

DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT

Winona Corcoran, $100.

Timothy Miller, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Navada McEvoy, $60.50.

James Helton, $60.50.

James Helton, $60.50.

Betty Sue Fanning, $60.50.

James Deyarmon, $60.50.

James Deyarmon, $60.50.

Jacob Simmons, $60.50.

Lucille Gnitt, $60.50.

Tracy Eickelmann, $60.50.

Gerald Williams Jr., $60.50.

Ashley Bowles, $60.50.

Samantha Bennett, $60.50.

Christopher McNeely, $60.50.

Deanna Scofield, $60.50.

Erving Alvarez-Ramirez, $60.50.

Amanda McDowell, $60.50.

Cynthia Blakley, $60.50.

Matthew Walker, $60.50.

Matthew Walker, $60.50.

Brett Roderick, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Nathan Collier, $60.50.

Gregory Smith, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Christopher McNeely, $50.50.

Matthew Walker, $50.50.

James Deyarmon, $50.50.

Betty Sue Fanning, $50.50.

Kristen Smith, $50.50.

Casandra Chaffin, $50.50.

INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC EMPOUNDER

Starlitegene Bailey, $25.

MAINTENANCE OF PROPERTY/PROHIBITED VEHICLE

James McCarthy, $100.

MINOR IN POSSESSION

Brice Hunt, $100.

OBEDIENCE TO SIGNS, SIGNALS, DEVICES

Myranda Hellerich, $75.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Brittany Fuston, $60.50.

Daytona Davis, $60.50.

Daytona Davis, $60.50.

Brandon Martin, $60.50.

Amanda McDowell, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Timothy Miller, $250.

Michael Russell, $150.

SPEEDING

Lucille Gnitt, $60.50.

Andrew Lowe, $70.50.

Logan Clark, $70.50.

Patrick Rivera, $70.50.

Betty Sue Fanning, $100.50.

Elliott Gilmour, $70.50.

Deanthony Wheeler, $100.50.

Bobbie Walts, $50.50.

Sandra Hamilton, $60.50.

Matthew Stocking, $60.50.

Joel Alvarez Martinez, $100.50.

Anthony West, $60.50.

Brandon Mann, $100.50.

Kaleigh Nold, $60.50.

Roy Acosta Vera, $70.50.

Jeffrey Wigh, $100.50.

Timothy Snawerdt, $100.50.

Peggy Kendzora, $50.50.

Makayla Gratts, $50.50.

Daniel Frazier, $50.50.

Tristyn Butterfield, $70.50.

Alexis Jumps, $70.50.

Philip Weaver, $100.50.

Gerald Talley, $100.50.

STEALING

Nathan Chavez, $250.

Nathan Chavez, $150.

Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.

Timothy Miller, 10 days in jail.

Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.

Timothy Miller, $200.

Timothy Miller, 15 days in jail.

Juana Vargas Lopez, $200.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Tracy James, $60.50.

James Caceres, $60.50.

Christopher Behrns, $75.

Jerald Gates, $75.

TRESPASSING

Timothy Miller, $50.

Timothy Miller, $50.

VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES

Bryan McDaniel, $50.

YIELDING

Robert Majeske, $75.

Autumn Westcott, $75.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.