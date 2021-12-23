Placeholder Court gavel

ANIMAL NEGLECT

Shaun Fletchall, $75.

BUILDING CODE VIOLATION

Lea Cooper, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Jeremy Johnson, $75.

Richard Smith, six months of probation.

Gary Poindexter, $75.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Tiffany Ball, $49.50.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Angela Clark, $100.

Joseph Wyckoff, $150.

Joshua Allen, $100.

Teja Taylor, $100.

Teja Taylor, $150.

Hanna Williams, $100.

Bahati Ezekiel, $100.

Dylan Hornbuckle, $120.

James Adkins, $175.

Hassanatou Diallo, $50.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Tiffany Ball, $75.

DOING BUSINESS WITHOUT A LICENSE

Eric Miller, $25.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Robert Harris, two years of probation.

Dylan Hornbuckle, two years of probation.

Donita Maag, two years of probation.

Taylor Fattig, two years of probation.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

Jeremy Johnson, $150.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Heather Ali, $100.

Sasha Smith, $100.

Robert Friederich, $100.

Robert Friederich, $100.

Robert Friederich, $100.

Robert Friederich, $100.

Tiffany Ball, $100.

Tiffany Ball, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Timothy Wilkinson, $60.50.

Christopher Torngren, $60.50.

Kristin Taylor, $60.50.

Dennis Petty, $60.50.

James Wright, $60.50.

Travis McCaffery, $60.50.

Paul Quinn, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Ariann Jones, $60.50.

Carla Baker, $75.

INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC IMPOUNDER

Amber Snyder, $25.

LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD

Wallace Bittick, $75.

MAINTENANCE OF PROPERTY/ PROHIBITED VEHICLE

Angela Mitchell, $200.

Tommy Hill, $100.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Sacharias Hasan, $60.50.

Kayleen Meers, $60.50.

Jairon Bullock, $60.50.

Kara Shoop, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Brian Pfeil, $250.

SPEEDING

Jamie Russell, $60.50.

Jeffrey Smith, $60.50.

STEALING

Macey Cordonnier, $250.

Jeffrey Bloomfield, two days in jail.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Sacharias Hasan, $75.

Christina Gentry-Williams, $75.

TRESPASSING

Devonna Cordonnier, $50.

YIELDING

Timothy Wilkinson, $60.50.

