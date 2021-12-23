ANIMAL NEGLECT
Shaun Fletchall, $75.
BUILDING CODE VIOLATION
Lea Cooper, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Jeremy Johnson, $75.
Richard Smith, six months of probation.
Gary Poindexter, $75.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Tiffany Ball, $49.50.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Angela Clark, $100.
Joseph Wyckoff, $150.
Joshua Allen, $100.
Teja Taylor, $100.
Teja Taylor, $150.
Hanna Williams, $100.
Bahati Ezekiel, $100.
Dylan Hornbuckle, $120.
James Adkins, $175.
Hassanatou Diallo, $50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Tiffany Ball, $75.
DOING BUSINESS WITHOUT A LICENSE
Eric Miller, $25.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Robert Harris, two years of probation.
Dylan Hornbuckle, two years of probation.
Donita Maag, two years of probation.
Taylor Fattig, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Jeremy Johnson, $150.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Heather Ali, $100.
Sasha Smith, $100.
Robert Friederich, $100.
Robert Friederich, $100.
Robert Friederich, $100.
Robert Friederich, $100.
Tiffany Ball, $100.
Tiffany Ball, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Timothy Wilkinson, $60.50.
Christopher Torngren, $60.50.
Kristin Taylor, $60.50.
Dennis Petty, $60.50.
James Wright, $60.50.
Travis McCaffery, $60.50.
Paul Quinn, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Ariann Jones, $60.50.
Carla Baker, $75.
INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC IMPOUNDER
Amber Snyder, $25.
LEFT TURN CREATING HAZARD
Wallace Bittick, $75.
MAINTENANCE OF PROPERTY/ PROHIBITED VEHICLE
Angela Mitchell, $200.
Tommy Hill, $100.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Sacharias Hasan, $60.50.
Kayleen Meers, $60.50.
Jairon Bullock, $60.50.
Kara Shoop, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Brian Pfeil, $250.
SPEEDING
Jamie Russell, $60.50.
Jeffrey Smith, $60.50.
STEALING
Macey Cordonnier, $250.
Jeffrey Bloomfield, two days in jail.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Sacharias Hasan, $75.
Christina Gentry-Williams, $75.
TRESPASSING
Devonna Cordonnier, $50.
YIELDING
Timothy Wilkinson, $60.50.
