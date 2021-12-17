BUILDING CODE
VIOLATION
Larry Limley, $50.
CARELESS DRIVING
Brittany Hughes, $75.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Matthew Hausman, $100.
Philip Weaver, $100.
Romeo Huff-Garza, $125.
Jeffrey King, $175.
Angela Gastineau, $150.
Devon Laun, $50.50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Michael Marshoff, $75.
Triysten Pennell, $75.
Clazell Wallace, $150.
DRUG
PARAPHERNALIA
Roger Griggs, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Quinton Demitt, $60.50.
Ricardo Hernandez Romero, $60.50.
Jason Hinckley, $60.50.
Tawnya Lee, $60.50.
Travis Wallace, $60.50.
Dylan Drennen, $60.50.
Madolynn Perman, $60.50.
Cole Hol, $60.50.
Deven Masterson, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Mark Menard, $60.50.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Chelsey Domanski, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Cindy Young, $50.50.
INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT
Garon Reynolds, $100.
METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE
Kameron Foster, $65.50.
OPERATOR’S
LICENSE REQUIRED
Kimie Linisap, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Malachi Grieme, $250.
SPEEDING
Ashlyn Wood, $50.50.
Carlie Bradshaw, $70.50.
Dawson Snider, $60.50.
Ashley Phillips, $70.50.
STEALING
Nikita Davis, $250.
STOP SIGN
VIOLATIONS
Travis Wallace, $60.50.
TRESPASSING
James Burchett Jr., $50.
Perry Summers, $50.
Trevor Phillips, $50.
USE OF ONE-WAY STREET
Darby Roach, $50.
Darrell Brown, $75.
YIELDING
Richard Graves, $75.
