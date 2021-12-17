Placeholder Court gavel

BUILDING CODE

VIOLATION

Larry Limley, $50.

CARELESS DRIVING

Brittany Hughes, $75.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Matthew Hausman, $100.

Philip Weaver, $100.

Romeo Huff-Garza, $125.

Jeffrey King, $175.

Angela Gastineau, $150.

Devon Laun, $50.50.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Michael Marshoff, $75.

Triysten Pennell, $75.

Clazell Wallace, $150.

DRUG

PARAPHERNALIA

Roger Griggs, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Quinton Demitt, $60.50.

Ricardo Hernandez Romero, $60.50.

Jason Hinckley, $60.50.

Tawnya Lee, $60.50.

Travis Wallace, $60.50.

Dylan Drennen, $60.50.

Madolynn Perman, $60.50.

Cole Hol, $60.50.

Deven Masterson, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Mark Menard, $60.50.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Chelsey Domanski, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Cindy Young, $50.50.

INDECENT ACTS, EXHIBITIONS & CONDUCT

Garon Reynolds, $100.

METHOD OF DISPLAYING LICENSE PLATE

Kameron Foster, $65.50.

OPERATOR’S

LICENSE REQUIRED

Kimie Linisap, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Malachi Grieme, $250.

SPEEDING

Ashlyn Wood, $50.50.

Carlie Bradshaw, $70.50.

Dawson Snider, $60.50.

Ashley Phillips, $70.50.

STEALING

Nikita Davis, $250.

STOP SIGN

VIOLATIONS

Travis Wallace, $60.50.

TRESPASSING

James Burchett Jr., $50.

Perry Summers, $50.

Trevor Phillips, $50.

USE OF ONE-WAY STREET

Darby Roach, $50.

Darrell Brown, $75.

YIELDING

Richard Graves, $75.

