ABANDONMENT
Breana Leek, $50.
CHILD RESTRAINT
TJ Nick, $49.50.
TJ Nick, $49.50.
TJ Nick, $49.50.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Victor Tinoco Nieto, $100.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Harold Post, $75.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $75.
Breana Leek, $75.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE
SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
William Dickens III, 10 days in jail.
William Dickens III, three days in jail.
William Dickens III, five days in jail.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $400.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $200.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, three days in jail.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, five days in jail.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, 10 days in jail.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Breana Leek, $100.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
William Dickens III, $60.50.
Colby Bravo, $60.50.
Alexander Simone, $60.50.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.
Jackie Richey, $60.50.
Robert Bull, $60.50.
Breana Leek, $60.50.
Rose Cadden, $60.50.
Jerry Brady, $60.50.
FAILURE TO YEILD TO
EMERGENCY VEHICLE
Pia Pickstock, $80.50.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $50.50.
Caleb McArthur, $50.50.
Maria Padilla, $50.50.
INTERFERENCE WITH
PUBLIC EMPOUNDER
Breana Leek, $250.
Breana Leek, $100.
Breana Leek, $75.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE
REQUIRED
Isae Smith, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $150.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Benjamin Riley, $60.50.
SPEEDING
Anna Cheney, $60.50.
Zachary Kirk, $100.50.
Austin Yuille, $155.50.
Jayden Watkins, $155.50.
Rose Cadden, $50.50.
Yasmani Aldana Hernandez, $60.50.
Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.
Tyler Fisher, $70.50.
Pia Pickstock, $155.50.
Drake Murphy, $60.50.
STEALING
Melissa Reed, six months of probation.
William Dickens III, three days in jail.
Amy Dille, $300.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
Steven Merrick, $75.
TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS
Julian Lile, $60.50.
YIELDING
Jerry Archdekin, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.