ABANDONMENT

Breana Leek, $50.

CHILD RESTRAINT

TJ Nick, $49.50.

TJ Nick, $49.50.

TJ Nick, $49.50.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Victor Tinoco Nieto, $100.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Harold Post, $75.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $75.

Breana Leek, $75.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE

SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

William Dickens III, 10 days in jail.

William Dickens III, three days in jail.

William Dickens III, five days in jail.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $400.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $200.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, three days in jail.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, five days in jail.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, 10 days in jail.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Breana Leek, $100.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

William Dickens III, $60.50.

Colby Bravo, $60.50.

Alexander Simone, $60.50.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.

Jackie Richey, $60.50.

Robert Bull, $60.50.

Breana Leek, $60.50.

Rose Cadden, $60.50.

Jerry Brady, $60.50.

FAILURE TO YEILD TO

EMERGENCY VEHICLE

Pia Pickstock, $80.50.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $50.50.

Caleb McArthur, $50.50.

Maria Padilla, $50.50.

INTERFERENCE WITH

PUBLIC EMPOUNDER

Breana Leek, $250.

Breana Leek, $100.

Breana Leek, $75.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE

REQUIRED

Isae Smith, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $150.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Benjamin Riley, $60.50.

SPEEDING

Anna Cheney, $60.50.

Zachary Kirk, $100.50.

Austin Yuille, $155.50.

Jayden Watkins, $155.50.

Rose Cadden, $50.50.

Yasmani Aldana Hernandez, $60.50.

Miguel Cuellar Ortiz, $60.50.

Tyler Fisher, $70.50.

Pia Pickstock, $155.50.

Drake Murphy, $60.50.

STEALING

Melissa Reed, six months of probation.

William Dickens III, three days in jail.

Amy Dille, $300.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

Steven Merrick, $75.

TURNS AT INTERSECTIONS

Julian Lile, $60.50.

YIELDING

Jerry Archdekin, $75.

