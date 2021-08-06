CARELESS DRIVING
Jacob Faris, $75.
Derrec Bottorff, $75.
CHILD RESTRAINT
Ivelishka Carrion-Diaz, $49.50.
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Jeffrey Pike, $150.
DEFECTIVE VEHICLE
Adam Strasser, $150.
Parker Daniels, $100.
Rebecca Schwichtenberg, $125.
Payton Burchett, $75.
Michel Guernsey, $50.
Jacob Faris, $50.50.
Linda Russell, $150.
Mfariji Mwenebatu, $150.
Jessica Scott, $100.
Brian Borgard, $75.
Gunner Cole, $150.
Devin Tyler, $120.
Eric Sheets, $75.
Gary Fobiar Jr., $75.
Bryce Markham, $150.
Deriek McConico, $150.
Jacklyn Ormsby, $50.50.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Darren Martin, one day in jail.
Darren Martin, one day in jail.
Paul Hartig, $100.
Paul Hartig, $100.
Paul Hartig, $75.
Mark Thompson, $100.
Ellen Generaux, $75.
Bryan Hosley, $300.
Trayton Brace, $50.
Nuris Rivera-Laines, $75.
Clarence Gresham, $150.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Richard Kamler, two years of probation.
Devin Tyler, two years of probation.
Jeremy Heastan, two years of probation.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED
Mary Thompson, $75.
Derrec Bottorff, $150.
Derrec Bottorff, $200.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bailey Wolfe, $100.
DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT
Hiwet Asefa, $75.
ENTERING HIGHWAY FROM BUILDING OR ALLEY
Katelyn Sample, $75.
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Alyssa Mathias, $60.50.
Flor de Canela Baker, $60.50.
Sakenya Williams, $60.50.
Jasmin Puente, $60.50.
Adam Hayes, $60.50.
Mike Lawrence, $60.50.
Mike Lawrence, $60.50.
Mary Thompson, $60.50.
Jerry Kinzie, $60.50.
Robert Bull, $60.50.
Preston Erickson, $60.50.
Preston Erickson, $60.50.
Shirley Matthews, $60.50.
Dana Noble, $60.50.
Nichole Lewis, $60.50.
Mary Adams, $60.50.
Danny Dilley III, $60.50.
Emily Kratochvic, $60.50.
Brandon Hays, $60.50.
Pamela Hardy, $60.50.
Megan Thomson, $60.50.
David Henry, $60.50.
Jennifer Castor, $60.50.
Devin Poling, $60.50.
Troy Osteen, $60.50.
Eric Miljavac, $60.50.
Tristan McClain, $60.50.
Cassandra Larkin, $60.50.
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Melissa Lugo Aguiar, $75.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE
Natalie Norris-Woods, $60.50.
Nancy Deming, $60.50.
Ian Bittick, $75.
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE
Pamela Hardy, $50.50.
OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED
Hiwet Asefa, $75.
Kateri Waggner, $60.50.
Nuris Rivera-Laines, $60.50.
Alston Moulden, $75.
Zachary Powell, $60.50.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Stormy Hampton, $150.
RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS
Danny Dilley III, $60.50.
Morgan Hall, $75.
RESISTING OR INTERFERING WITH ARREST
Jeffrey Pike, $150.
Ellen Generaux, $150.
SPEEDING
James Smith Jr., $70.50.
Derrec Bottorff, $60.50.
Lisa Huffman, $60.50.
Rosa Stover, $70.50.
Michelle Oswald, $100.50.
Tyler Leivan, $70.50.
Rebecca Pirkel, $70.50.
Brandon Hays, $155.50.
STEALING
Thomas Davis, $100.
Madison Saxton, $100.
STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS
David Hubbard, $60.50.
TRESPASSING
Jeffrey Pike, $100.
Thomas Davis, $50.
USE OF ONE-WAY STREET
Daysya Uzoma, $60.50.
VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES
Hollie Peek, $50.
YIELDING
Beth Tipaz-Tol, $60.50.
