CARELESS DRIVING

Jacob Faris, $75.

Derrec Bottorff, $75.

CHILD RESTRAINT

Ivelishka Carrion-Diaz, $49.50.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Jeffrey Pike, $150.

DEFECTIVE VEHICLE

Adam Strasser, $150.

Parker Daniels, $100.

Rebecca Schwichtenberg, $125.

Payton Burchett, $75.

Michel Guernsey, $50.

Jacob Faris, $50.50.

Linda Russell, $150.

Mfariji Mwenebatu, $150.

Jessica Scott, $100.

Brian Borgard, $75.

Gunner Cole, $150.

Devin Tyler, $120.

Eric Sheets, $75.

Gary Fobiar Jr., $75.

Bryce Markham, $150.

Deriek McConico, $150.

Jacklyn Ormsby, $50.50.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Darren Martin, one day in jail.

Darren Martin, one day in jail.

Paul Hartig, $100.

Paul Hartig, $100.

Paul Hartig, $75.

Mark Thompson, $100.

Ellen Generaux, $75.

Bryan Hosley, $300.

Trayton Brace, $50.

Nuris Rivera-Laines, $75.

Clarence Gresham, $150.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Richard Kamler, two years of probation.

Devin Tyler, two years of probation.

Jeremy Heastan, two years of probation.

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

Mary Thompson, $75.

Derrec Bottorff, $150.

Derrec Bottorff, $200.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bailey Wolfe, $100.

DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT

Hiwet Asefa, $75.

ENTERING HIGHWAY FROM BUILDING OR ALLEY

Katelyn Sample, $75.

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Alyssa Mathias, $60.50.

Flor de Canela Baker, $60.50.

Sakenya Williams, $60.50.

Jasmin Puente, $60.50.

Adam Hayes, $60.50.

Mike Lawrence, $60.50.

Mike Lawrence, $60.50.

Mary Thompson, $60.50.

Jerry Kinzie, $60.50.

Robert Bull, $60.50.

Preston Erickson, $60.50.

Preston Erickson, $60.50.

Shirley Matthews, $60.50.

Dana Noble, $60.50.

Nichole Lewis, $60.50.

Mary Adams, $60.50.

Danny Dilley III, $60.50.

Emily Kratochvic, $60.50.

Brandon Hays, $60.50.

Pamela Hardy, $60.50.

Megan Thomson, $60.50.

David Henry, $60.50.

Jennifer Castor, $60.50.

Devin Poling, $60.50.

Troy Osteen, $60.50.

Eric Miljavac, $60.50.

Tristan McClain, $60.50.

Cassandra Larkin, $60.50.

FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

Melissa Lugo Aguiar, $75.

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE

Natalie Norris-Woods, $60.50.

Nancy Deming, $60.50.

Ian Bittick, $75.

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION/ CERTIFICATE

Pamela Hardy, $50.50.

OPERATOR’S LICENSE REQUIRED

Hiwet Asefa, $75.

Kateri Waggner, $60.50.

Nuris Rivera-Laines, $60.50.

Alston Moulden, $75.

Zachary Powell, $60.50.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Stormy Hampton, $150.

RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS

Danny Dilley III, $60.50.

Morgan Hall, $75.

RESISTING OR INTERFERING WITH ARREST

Jeffrey Pike, $150.

Ellen Generaux, $150.

SPEEDING

James Smith Jr., $70.50.

Derrec Bottorff, $60.50.

Lisa Huffman, $60.50.

Rosa Stover, $70.50.

Michelle Oswald, $100.50.

Tyler Leivan, $70.50.

Rebecca Pirkel, $70.50.

Brandon Hays, $155.50.

STEALING

Thomas Davis, $100.

Madison Saxton, $100.

STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS

David Hubbard, $60.50.

TRESPASSING

Jeffrey Pike, $100.

Thomas Davis, $50.

USE OF ONE-WAY STREET

Daysya Uzoma, $60.50.

VIOLATION, PENALTIES FOR DISREGARDING CITY CODES

Hollie Peek, $50.

YIELDING

Beth Tipaz-Tol, $60.50.

